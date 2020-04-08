A look back at the New Orleans Saints' 2012 draft

The New Orleans Saints didn't have a pick in the 2012 draft until the third round when they picked defensive tackle Akiem Hicks out of Regina, a Canadian college. Hicks quickly became a key member of the Saints' defensive front. He was traded to New England in 2015 and now plays for the Chicago Bears.
Held April 26, 2012 - April 28, 2012
- (#27) Traded to New England
- No Pick
- Akiem Hicks, DT (89) Regina
- Nick Toon, WR (122) Wisconsin
- Corey White, CB (162) Samford
- Andrew Tiller, G (179) Syracuse (Choice from Miami)
- Marcel Jones, T (234) Nebraska