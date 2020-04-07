 A look back at the New Orleans Saints' 2011 draft

The New Orleans Saints nabbed two stars in the first round of the 2011 draft, perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan with the 24th pick and Heisman Trophy winning running back Mark Ingram with the 28th pick. Jordan quickly made an impact and has been the team's top defender for several seasons. Ingram was a star running back for the Saints for eight seasons before signing with the Baltimore Ravens last March as a free agent before the start of the 2019 season.