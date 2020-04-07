Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

 A look back at the New Orleans Saints' 2011 draft

Cam Jordan, Mark Ingram picked in first round

Apr 07, 2020 at 12:05 PM

The New Orleans Saints nabbed two stars in the first round of the 2011 draft, perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan with the 24th pick and Heisman Trophy winning running back Mark Ingram with the 28th pick. Jordan quickly made an impact and has been the team's top defender for several seasons. Ingram was a star running back for the Saints for eight seasons before signing with the Baltimore Ravens last March as a free agent before the start of the 2019 season.

Held April 28, 2011 - April 30, 2011

  1. a. Cameron Jordan, DE (24) California
    b. Mark Ingram, RB (28) Alabama (Choice from New England)
  2. (#56) Traded to New England
  3. a. Martez Wilson, LB (72) Illinois (Choice from Washington)
    b. Johnny Patrick, CB (88) Louisville
  4. (#121) Traded to Jacksonville for 2010 fifth round pick (#158)
  5. (#155) Traded to Washington with T Jammal Brown for Redskins' third round pick (#72)
  6. (#189) Traded to New England in exchange for TE David Thomas
  7. a. Greg Romeus, DE (226) Pittsburgh
    b. Nate Bussey, LB (243) Illinois

Best of the Saints in 2018: Top 75 Cameron Jordan 

See the best moments from Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan throughout the 2018 season.

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
1 / 75

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOTBWK1-2560-0215
2 / 75
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-NOTBWK1-2560-0088
3 / 75
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-NOTBWK1-2560-0182
4 / 75
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0182
5 / 75
2018 Season Saints 21 - Browns 18 Saints 1-1 in 2018 Regular Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
6 / 75

2018 Season

Saints 21 - Browns 18 Saints 1-1 in 2018 Regular Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0184
7 / 75
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0121
8 / 75
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Locker-2560-0008
9 / 75
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Locker-2560-0034
10 / 75
Michael C. Hebert
2018 Season Saints beat Giants in New York (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
11 / 75

2018 Season Saints beat Giants in New York (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

2018 Season Saints beat Giants in New York (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
12 / 75

2018 Season Saints beat Giants in New York (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0343
13 / 75
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0384
14 / 75
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0119
15 / 75
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0118
16 / 75
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0389
17 / 75
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0342
18 / 75
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0056
19 / 75
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0090
20 / 75
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0361
21 / 75
Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
22 / 75

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
23 / 75

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-Reg-Wk7-Saints-Ravens-Game-Action-1-102118-088
24 / 75
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 30 - Vikings 20(W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
25 / 75

Saints 30 - Vikings 20(W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 30 - Vikings 20(W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
26 / 75

Saints 30 - Vikings 20(W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSLAR-WK9-110418-0253
27 / 75
Gallery-NOSLAR-WK9-110418-0485
28 / 75
Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
29 / 75

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
30 / 75

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
31 / 75

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
32 / 75

Saints 48- Eagles 7 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
33 / 75

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
34 / 75

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
35 / 75

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
36 / 75

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
37 / 75

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
38 / 75

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
39 / 75

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
40 / 75

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
41 / 75

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
42 / 75

Cowboys 13- Saints 10 (L)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
43 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
44 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
45 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
46 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
47 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
48 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
49 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
50 / 75

Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
51 / 75

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
52 / 75

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
53 / 75

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game Michael C. Hebert
54 / 75

Rams 26 - Saints 23 (L) OT NFC Championship Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
55 / 75

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
56 / 75

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game Michael C. Hebert
57 / 75

Saints 20 - Eagles 14 (W) Divisional Game

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
58 / 75

Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSPIT-WK16-2560-0621
59 / 75
Gallery-NOSPIT-WK16-2560-0562
60 / 75
Gallery-NOSPIT-WK16-2560-0259
61 / 75
Gallery-NOSPIT-WK16-2560-0265
62 / 75
Gallery-NOSPIT-WK16-2560-0264
63 / 75
Gallery-NOSPIT-WK16-2560-0267
64 / 75
Saints 51 - Bengals 14 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
65 / 75

Saints 51 - Bengals 14 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_PFE_121118_0014
66 / 75
Charlie Jordan/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_PFE_121118_0016
67 / 75
Charlie Jordan/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Cam-Jordan-Copelands-018
68 / 75
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Cam-Jordan-Copelands-003
69 / 75
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Cam-Jordan-Copelands-006
70 / 75
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Cam-Jordan-Copelands-004
71 / 75
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery_CamJordanYEP_071318_6
72 / 75
Gallery_CamJordanYEP_071318_4
73 / 75
Gallery_CamJordanYEP_071318_7
74 / 75
Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
75 / 75

Saints 31- Falcons 17 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2021 NFC South draft review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking a look at the players the Buccaneers selected
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Carolina Panthers

Taking a look at the players the Panthers selected
news

New Orleans third for 2021 NFL Draft TV ratings

Host city Cleveland was No. 1, Birmingham No. 2
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Atlanta Falcons

Taking a look at the players the Falcons selected
news

Saints Draft 2021: 10 memorable quotes from NFL draft

Check out the Top 10 quotes from our Saints draft picks + Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis
news

New Orleans Saints add 11 undrafted free agents

Four defensive backs in group of newcomers
news

Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021

New Orleans Saints head coach recaps the Saints' 2021 NFL Draft
news

Quotes: Kawaan Baker shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

wide receiver shares his expectations on joining the team in his first Saints interview
news

Meet the 2021 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected  Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, Landon Young, and Kawaan Baker during the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Kawaan Baker

Get to know South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker, selected with the 255th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints select Kawaan Baker with the 255th pick

 Wide receiver joins New Orleans from South Alabama
news

Quotes: Landon Young shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

Tackle shares his expectations on joining the team in his first Saints interview
Advertising