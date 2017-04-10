A look back at the New Orleans Saints' 2007 draft

The New Orleans Saints do not have any active remaining 2007 draft members on the roster. Robert Meachem was the team's first-round selection out of Tennessee with the 27th pick in 2007. Meachem played for the Saints from 2007 to 2011, then played for the San Diego Chargers for 2012 before returning to the Saints for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Meachem has 2,914 NFL career receiving yards with 27 touchdowns.