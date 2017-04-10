Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

A look back at the New Orleans Saints' 2007 draft

Robert Meachem was the first-round pick

Apr 10, 2017 at 10:20 AM

Robert Meachem: 2013 Photos

Photos of New Orleans Saints WR Robert Meachem from the 2013 season (New Orleans Saints photos)

The New Orleans Saints do not have any active remaining 2007 draft members on the roster. Robert Meachem was the team's first-round selection out of Tennessee with the 27th pick in 2007. Meachem played for the Saints from 2007 to 2011, then played for the San Diego Chargers for 2012 before returning to the Saints for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Meachem has 2,914 NFL career receiving yards with 27 touchdowns.

Held April 28-29, 2007

1.. WR Robert Meachem - Tennessee (#27)

3.. CB Usama Young - Kent State (#66)

3.. G Andy Alleman - Akron (#88)

4a.. RB Antonio Pittman - Ohio State (#107)

4b.. T Jermon Bushrod - Towson (#125)

5.. CB David Jones - Wingate (#145)

7.. LB Marvin Mitchell - Tennessee (#220)

