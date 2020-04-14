A look back at New Orleans Saints' 2016 draft

The Saints drafted the third defensive lineman selected in the 2016 NFL Draft,Sheldon Rankins, out of Louisville. In 2019, after ardent rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Rankins returned to the lineup in Week Four and contributed two sacks to the defensive line rotation, being voted by his teammates as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner. Thomas put together the best season by a receiver in league history. The Ohio State product won his second consecutive NFL receiving title, totaling an NFL-record 149 receptions for 1,725 yards, the seventh-highest single-season total in league history and also a team record. Thomas' nine touchdowns tied for the team lead. Thomas was named first-team AP All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl.