Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

A look back at New Orleans Saints' 2016 draft

Sheldon Rankins was the team's first-round draft pick, Michael Thomas was second-round choice

Apr 14, 2020 at 08:42 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The 2016 draft yielded five players to the New Orleans Saints, including record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas .

The Saints drafted the third defensive lineman selected in the 2016 NFL Draft,Sheldon Rankins, out of Louisville. In 2019, after ardent rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Rankins returned to the lineup in Week Four and contributed two sacks to the defensive line rotation, being voted by his teammates as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner. Thomas put together the best season by a receiver in league history. The Ohio State product won his second consecutive NFL receiving title, totaling an NFL-record 149 receptions for 1,725 yards, the seventh-highest single-season total in league history and also a team record. Thomas' nine touchdowns tied for the team lead. Thomas was named first-team AP All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata just re-signed with the Saints after posting 9.5 sacks and 123 tackles during 2019. Onyemata signed a three-year contract last month.

In 2019, safety Vonn Bell finished the regular season ranked second on the team with 86 tackles (63 solo), had his first pick, and had a club-best five fumble recoveries, which was the most by a Saint since safety Sammy Knight's five in 2001. Bell signed with the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

Held April 28, 2016 - April 30, 2016

  1. Sheldon Rankins, DT (#12) Louisville
  2. a. Michael Thomas, WR (#47) Ohio State
    b. Vonn Bell, S (#61) Ohio State (Choice acquired from New England in exchange for #78 and #112)
  3. (#78) Traded to New England
  4. a. (#112) Traded to New England
    b. David Onyemata, DT (#120) Manitoba (Choice acquired from Washington in exchange for #152 and a 5th-round pick in 2017)
  5. (#152) Traded to Washington
  6. (#187) Traded to Washington
  7. Daniel Lasco, RB (#237) California

Related Content

news

2021 NFC South draft review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking a look at the players the Buccaneers selected
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Carolina Panthers

Taking a look at the players the Panthers selected
news

New Orleans third for 2021 NFL Draft TV ratings

Host city Cleveland was No. 1, Birmingham No. 2
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Atlanta Falcons

Taking a look at the players the Falcons selected
news

Saints Draft 2021: 10 memorable quotes from NFL draft

Check out the Top 10 quotes from our Saints draft picks + Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis
news

New Orleans Saints add 11 undrafted free agents

Four defensive backs in group of newcomers
news

Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021

New Orleans Saints head coach recaps the Saints' 2021 NFL Draft
news

Quotes: Kawaan Baker shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

wide receiver shares his expectations on joining the team in his first Saints interview
news

Meet the 2021 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected  Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, Landon Young, and Kawaan Baker during the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Kawaan Baker

Get to know South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker, selected with the 255th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints select Kawaan Baker with the 255th pick

 Wide receiver joins New Orleans from South Alabama
news

Quotes: Landon Young shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

Tackle shares his expectations on joining the team in his first Saints interview
Advertising