A look back at New Orleans Saints' 2016 draft

The 2016 draft yielded five players to the New Orleans Saints, including record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas .
The Saints drafted the third defensive lineman selected in the 2016 NFL Draft,Sheldon Rankins, out of Louisville. In 2019, after ardent rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Rankins returned to the lineup in Week Four and contributed two sacks to the defensive line rotation, being voted by his teammates as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner. Thomas put together the best season by a receiver in league history. The Ohio State product won his second consecutive NFL receiving title, totaling an NFL-record 149 receptions for 1,725 yards, the seventh-highest single-season total in league history and also a team record. Thomas' nine touchdowns tied for the team lead. Thomas was named first-team AP All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl.
Defensive tackle David Onyemata just re-signed with the Saints after posting 9.5 sacks and 123 tackles during 2019. Onyemata signed a three-year contract last month.
In 2019, safety Vonn Bell finished the regular season ranked second on the team with 86 tackles (63 solo), had his first pick, and had a club-best five fumble recoveries, which was the most by a Saint since safety Sammy Knight's five in 2001. Bell signed with the Cincinnati Bengals last month.
Held April 28, 2016 - April 30, 2016
- Sheldon Rankins, DT (#12) Louisville
- a. Michael Thomas, WR (#47) Ohio State
b. Vonn Bell, S (#61) Ohio State (Choice acquired from New England in exchange for #78 and #112)
- (#78) Traded to New England
- a. (#112) Traded to New England
b. David Onyemata, DT (#120) Manitoba (Choice acquired from Washington in exchange for #152 and a 5th-round pick in 2017)
- (#152) Traded to Washington
- (#187) Traded to Washington
- Daniel Lasco, RB (#237) California