A look back at New Orleans Saints' 2014 draft

Photos of Brandin Cooks from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)
The 2014 draft yielded six players, none of whom are still with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks got off to an impressive start in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending thumb injury and validated that with impressive back-to-back 1,100-yard plus receiving seasons in 2015 and 2016.
Held May 8, 2014 - May 10, 2014
- Brandin Cooks, WR (20) Oregon St (Choice acquired from Arizona in exchange for #27 and #91)
- Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB (58) Nebraska
- (#91) Traded to Arizona
- Khairi Fortt, ILB (126) California
- a. Vinnie Sunseri, SS (167) Alabama
b. Ronald Powell, OLB (169) Florida (Choice from Patriots through Eagles)
- Tavon Rooks, OT (202) Kansas
- (#243) Traded to San Francisco in exchange for OLB Parys Haralson
Associated Press photos of New Orleans Saints 2014 second round pick Stanley Jean-Baptiste