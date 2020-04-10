Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

A look back at New Orleans Saints' 2014 draft

Brandin Cooks was the team's first-round draft pick

Apr 10, 2020 at 08:39 AM
New Orleans Saints

Brandin Cooks 2014 photos

Photos of Brandin Cooks from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

The 2014 draft yielded six players, none of whom are still with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks got off to an impressive start in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending thumb injury and validated that with impressive back-to-back 1,100-yard plus receiving seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Held May 8, 2014 - May 10, 2014

  1. Brandin Cooks, WR (20) Oregon St (Choice acquired from Arizona in exchange for #27 and #91)
  2. Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB (58) Nebraska
  3. (#91) Traded to Arizona
  4. Khairi Fortt, ILB (126) California
  5. a. Vinnie Sunseri, SS (167) Alabama
    b. Ronald Powell, OLB (169) Florida (Choice from Patriots through Eagles)
  6. Tavon Rooks, OT (202) Kansas
  7. (#243) Traded to San Francisco in exchange for OLB Parys Haralson

Stanley Jean-Baptiste

Associated Press photos of New Orleans Saints 2014 second round pick Stanley Jean-Baptiste

