25 reasons to get excited for 2014 Saints training camp: No. 18 Thomas Morstead

Photos of New Orleans Saints P Thomas Morstead from the 2013 season (New Orleans Saints photos)
While quarterbacks, running backs and sack-happy defensive ends tend to dominate the media coverage in the NFL and receive the bulk of attention from fans, anyone who visits a New Orleans Saints 2014 training camp presented by Verizon practice should make time to watch punter Thomas Morstead go about his business.
The five-year veteran from SMU has been one of the league's best punters and one of the team's most consistent contributors since his arrival during the 2009 season.
Morstead, who also handles kickoffs for the Saints, has a career 47.1-yard average, fourth among active punters. Morstead hasn't missed a game in his career and set the team's single-season punting record in 2012 (50.1 yards).