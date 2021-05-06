2021 NFC South draft review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

An overview of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 draft class: Round 1, No. 32 overall: Joe Tryon , OLB, Washington Round 2, No. 64 overall: Kyle Trask , QB, Florida Round 3, No. 95 overall: Robert Hainsey , OL, Notre Dame Round 4, No. 129 overall: Jaelon Darden , WR, North Texas Round 5, No. 176 overall: K.J. Britt , ILB, Auburn Round 7, No. 251 overall: Chris Wilcox , CB, BYU Round 7, No. 259 overall: Grant Stuard , ILB, Houston

Analysis: Joe Tryon's versatility fits quite well in the Buccaneers' scheme, as he can play the five-technique or stand up as a powerful rush linebacker. The team really needed to get younger there, with Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston, and Jason Pierre-Paul all potentially free agents after the season. Trask could be a Nick Foles-type starter down the line, but was probably picked one round earlier than his skill set called for. Hainsey brings versatility and toughness to a Tampa line in need of depth.