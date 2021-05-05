2021 NFC South draft review: Carolina Panthers

An overview of the Carolina Panthers' 2021 draft class: Round 1, No. 8 overall: Jaycee Horn , CB, South Carolina Round 2, No. 59 overall: Terrace Marshall Jr. , WR, LSU Round 3, No. 70 overall: Brady Christensen , OT, BYU Round 3, No. 83 overall: Tommy Tremble , TE, Notre Dame Round 4, No. 126 overall: Chuba Hubbard , RB, Oklahoma State Round 5, No. 158 overall: Daviyon Nixon , DT, Iowa Round 5, No. 166 overall: Keith Taylor , CB, Washington Round 6, No. 193 overall: Deonte Brown , OG, Alabama Round 6, No. 204 overall: Shi Smith , WR, South Carolina Round 6, No. 222 overall: Thomas Fletcher , LS, Alabama Round 7, No. 232 overall: Phil Hoskins , DT, Kentucky

Analysis: The Panthers used all seven of their 2020 draft picks on defense and they could not resist starting the 2021 draft with a defensive player, selecting a talented, athletic, press corner in Horn. They focused, rightly, on offense on Day 2, getting excellent value in Marshall (only injuries kept him from the first round), Christensen (solid, reliable tackle who will compete with Greg Little at left tackle) and Tremble (watch for him to contribute as a nice target for new quarterback Sam Darnold).