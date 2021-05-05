2021 NFC South draft review: Carolina Panthers

An overview of the Carolina Panthers' 2021 draft class:
Round 1, No. 8 overall: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Round 2, No. 59 overall: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Round 3, No. 70 overall: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
Round 3, No. 83 overall: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
Round 4, No. 126 overall: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 5, No. 158 overall: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Round 5, No. 166 overall: Keith Taylor, CB, Washington
Round 6, No. 193 overall: Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama
Round 6, No. 204 overall: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
Round 6, No. 222 overall: Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama
Round 7, No. 232 overall: Phil Hoskins, DT, Kentucky
Analysis: The Panthers used all seven of their 2020 draft picks on defense and they could not resist starting the 2021 draft with a defensive player, selecting a talented, athletic, press corner in Horn. They focused, rightly, on offense on Day 2, getting excellent value in Marshall (only injuries kept him from the first round), Christensen (solid, reliable tackle who will compete with Greg Little at left tackle) and Tremble (watch for him to contribute as a nice target for new quarterback Sam Darnold).
