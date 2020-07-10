2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Offensive line

2020 New Orleans Saints offensive line breakdown
Left tackle Terron Armstead, out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, enters his eighth campaign with the Black and Gold. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder took over the starting left tackle duties in Week 16 of the 2013 season and never looked back. Armstead is a a two-time Pro Bowler and throughout his career has appeared in 75 regular season games with 71 starts, opening all seven postseason appearances.
Originally drafted 13th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Andrus Peat enters his sixth season with the Saints. Peat has played in 65 regular season games with 60 starts at four of five positions on the offensive line. The former Stanford standout was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance in 2019. During the 2020 offseason, the 6-7, 316-pound unit re-signed with the Saints to a five-year deal.
Erik McCoy enters his second season at center for the Saints after being drafted in the second round (48th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2019, the 6-foot-4, 314-pounder opened every regular season and postseason contest for New Orleans and was a consensus All-Rookie selection.
Drafted 24th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cesar Ruiz enters his rookie season with the Saints. A former Michigan standout, Ruiz appeared in 36 games in his college career, making 31 consecutive starts to finish his college career. The 6-4 talented interior linemen is expected to compete for snaps at center and right guard.
The Saints drafted Ryan Ramczyk in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2019, the 6-6, 314-pounder started all 16 games he appeared in 2019, blocking for a unit that was tied third in the NFL in both points per game and fewest sacks surrendered. Throughout his four-year career, Ramczyk has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro team in back-to-back seasons. He joins William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to be named AP All-Pro twice. Since Ramczyk entered the NFL in 2017, the Saints have allowed the fewest sacks (65) in the league.
A New Orleans native and former LSU standout, Will Clapp enters his third season with the club. In 2019, Clapp became a vital part of the offensive line rotation and served as a jumbo tight end as well as at both guard positions. With positional flexibility, the 6-5, 311-pounder looks to compete for playing time during the 2020 training camp.
OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
|Player
|#
|Position
|College
|Nick Easton
|62
|C/G
|Harvard
|Ethan Greenidge
|73
|OL
|Villanova
|James Hurst
|74
|OL
|North Carolina
|Derrick Kelly II
|68
|OL
|Florida State
|Adrian Magee
|65
|OL
|Louisiana State
|Patrick Omameh
|60
|G
|Michigan
|Darrin Paulo
|79
|OL
|Utah
|Jordan Steckler
|70
|T
|Northern Illinois
|Cameron Tom
|63
|C
|Southern Mississippi
|Calvin Throckmorton
|66
|OL
|Oregon