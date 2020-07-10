2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Offensive line

The Saints drafted Ryan Ramczyk in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2019, the 6-6, 314-pounder started all 16 games he appeared in 2019, blocking for a unit that was tied third in the NFL in both points per game and fewest sacks surrendered. Throughout his four-year career, Ramczyk has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro team in back-to-back seasons. He joins William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to be named AP All-Pro twice. Since Ramczyk entered the NFL in 2017, the Saints have allowed the fewest sacks (65) in the league.