2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Linebackers

2020 New Orleans Saints linebackers breakdown
Originally drafted in the third round (77th overall in 2012), by the New York Jets, Demario Davis joined the Saints in 2018 and has made an instant impact on the entire defense. The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder led the club in stops for the second straight season and was selected as an AP First-Team All-Pro for the first time in 2019. Davis posted 111 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and a career-high 12 passes defensed. Throughout his eight-year career, Davis has appeared in 128 games with 114 starts, recording 881 tackles (590 solo), 22.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Davis will enter his ninth season in the league, third with New Orleans.
Former Florida Gator Alex Anzalone was drafted by the Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder looks to have a bounce back season after suffering a season ending injury during the 2019 campaign. Prior to suffering the shoulder injury, Anzalone appeared in two games recording seven solo tackles and one sack before being place on Injured Reserve. Over his three-year career, Anzalone has appeared in 22 games with 11 starts, posting 82 tackles (63 solo), four sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.
Linebacker Kiko Alonso was acquired by New Orleans from Miami at the end of the 2019 preseason. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound veteran played in 13 regular-season games, posting 31 tackles (25 solo) and one pass defensed. Over the course of his career, Alonso has appeared in 86 games with 67 starts, posting 533 tackles (314 solo), 10 interceptions, and three sacks. A former PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year, Alonso will enter his eighth season in the NFL, second with the Saints.
After starting his career as an undrafted player with Cleveland, Craig Robertson found his home after signing with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. In 2019, the 6-foot-1, 234-pounder was voted by teammates as a captain for the third consecutive year and played in 15 regular-season games with one start. He posted 22 tackles (15 solo), one sack, and one interception, while also contributing on special teams, posting five special teams stops. Robertson will enter his ninth season in the league and fourth with the Black and Gold.
In the 2020 NFL Draft the Saints moved up to select linebacker Zack Baun out of Wisconsin with the 74th overall pick. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound rookie was named first-team All-American in his senior campaign with the Badgers, when he started all 14 games and ranked second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (19.5) and sacks (12.5).
OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS LINEBACKERS
|Player
|#
|Position
|College
|Joe Bachie
|46
|LB
|Michigan State
|Anthony Chickillo
|58
|LB
|Miami (Fla.)
|Andrew Dowell
|50
|LB
|Michigan State
|Kaden Elliss
|55
|LB
|Idaho
|Chase Hansen
|42
|LB
|Utah