Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 12:22 PM

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Linebackers

Saints drafted a linebacker with the 74th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

2020 New Orleans Saints linebackers breakdown

Photos: Best of Demario Davis from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the 2019 season.

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
1 / 25

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
2 / 25

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.
3 / 25

Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.
4 / 25

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
5 / 25

RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
6 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
7 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.
8 / 25

Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
9 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
10 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Bucs-Game-Action-1st-Week-11-11172019_02
13 / 25
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
16 / 25

Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
17 / 25

Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
18 / 25

The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
19 / 25

The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
20 / 25

The New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, December 16, 2019.
21 / 25

The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, December 16, 2019.
22 / 25

The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, December 16, 2019.
23 / 25

The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Another game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
24 / 25

Another game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
A second game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints' win over the Carolina Panthers in week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.
25 / 25

A second game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints' win over the Carolina Panthers in week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3
No.
56
CP-Demario-Davis-Positional-Breackdown-2020
Demario Davis - linebacker
Veteran linebacker enters his ninth season in the league

Originally drafted in the third round (77th overall in 2012), by the New York Jets, Demario Davis joined the Saints in 2018 and has made an instant impact on the entire defense. The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder led the club in stops for the second straight season and was selected as an AP First-Team All-Pro for the first time in 2019. Davis posted 111 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and a career-high 12 passes defensed. Throughout his eight-year career, Davis has appeared in 128 games with 114 starts, recording 881 tackles (590 solo), 22.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Davis will enter his ninth season in the league, third with New Orleans.

No.
47
CP-Alex-Anzalone-Positional-Breackdown-2020
Alex Anzalone - linebacker
Anzalone looks to bounce back after being place on Injured Reserve in 2019

Former Florida Gator Alex Anzalone was drafted by the Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder looks to have a bounce back season after suffering a season ending injury during the 2019 campaign. Prior to suffering the shoulder injury, Anzalone appeared in two games recording seven solo tackles and one sack before being place on Injured Reserve. Over his three-year career, Anzalone has appeared in 22 games with 11 starts, posting 82 tackles (63 solo), four sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

No.
54
CP-Kiko-Alonso-Positional-Breackdown-2020
Kiko Alonso - linebacker
Eight-year veteran enters his second campaign with the Saints

Linebacker Kiko Alonso was acquired by New Orleans from Miami at the end of the 2019 preseason. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound veteran played in 13 regular-season games, posting 31 tackles (25 solo) and one pass defensed. Over the course of his career, Alonso has appeared in 86 games with 67 starts, posting 533 tackles (314 solo), 10 interceptions, and three sacks. A former PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year, Alonso will enter his eighth season in the NFL, second with the Saints.

No.
52
CP-Craig-Robertson-Positional-Breackdown-2020
Craig Robertson - linebacker
Three-year captain returns to New Orleans for his ninth season in the league

After starting his career as an undrafted player with Cleveland, Craig Robertson found his home after signing with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. In 2019, the 6-foot-1, 234-pounder was voted by teammates as a captain for the third consecutive year and played in 15 regular-season games with one start. He posted 22 tackles (15 solo), one sack, and one interception, while also contributing on special teams, posting five special teams stops. Robertson will enter his ninth season in the league and fourth with the Black and Gold.

No.
53
CP-Zach-Baun-Positional-Breackdown-2020
Zack Baun - linebacker
Baun was drafted in 2020 by the Saints

In the 2020 NFL Draft the Saints moved up to select linebacker Zack Baun out of Wisconsin with the 74th overall pick. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound rookie was named first-team All-American in his senior campaign with the Badgers, when he started all 14 games and ranked second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (19.5) and sacks (12.5).

OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS LINEBACKERS

Table inside Article
Player # Position College
Joe Bachie 46 LB Michigan State
Anthony Chickillo 58 LB Miami (Fla.)
Andrew Dowell 50 LB Michigan State
Kaden Elliss 55 LB Idaho
Chase Hansen 42 LB Utah

Related Content

New Orleans Saints legend Jon Stinchcomb says team poised to handle disrupted offseason
news

New Orleans Saints legend Jon Stinchcomb says team poised to handle disrupted offseason

'You're built to kind of withstand some of the outside distractions that other teams aren't'
10 questions with New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell

Campbell enters his fifth season as assistant head coach
Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, July 14
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, July 14

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Defensive line
news

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Defensive line

Saints bring back majority of defensive line players

Advertising