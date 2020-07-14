2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Linebackers

Originally drafted in the third round (77th overall in 2012), by the New York Jets, Demario Davis joined the Saints in 2018 and has made an instant impact on the entire defense. The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder led the club in stops for the second straight season and was selected as an AP First-Team All-Pro for the first time in 2019. Davis posted 111 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and a career-high 12 passes defensed. Throughout his eight-year career, Davis has appeared in 128 games with 114 starts, recording 881 tackles (590 solo), 22.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Davis will enter his ninth season in the league, third with New Orleans.