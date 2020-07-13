Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Monday, Jul 13, 2020 09:44 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Defensive line

Saints bring back majority of defensive line players

New Orleans Saints

2020 New Orleans Saints defensive line breakdown

No.
94
CP-Cameron-Jordan-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Cameron Jordan - defensive end
Veteran enters his 10th season

Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan exploded in 2019 for his most prolific season of his career. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder posted 53 tackles, a career-high 15.5 sacks which ranked third in the NFL. Jordan was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl, and third consecutive, and also achieved Associated Press All-Pro for the third straight season. Concluding the 2019 campaign, Jordan finished with 87 career sacks, moving him into second place on the club's all-time sack list. Jordan will enter his 10th season with the Saints and looks to lead the defense yet again.

No.
92
CP-Marcus-Davenport-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Marcus Davenport - defensive end
Former first-round pick enters his third season

Original selected 14th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Marcus Davenport enters his third season with the Black and Gold. Since being drafted, Davenport has appeared in 26 games with 13 starts posting 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, despite missing 10 games due to injuries. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder earned the starting role at right end in 2019, starting the first 13 regular season games, posting 31 tackles, six sacks, and a club-best four forced fumbles.

No.
98
CP-Sheldon-Rankins-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Sheldon Rankins - defensive tackle
Rankins looks to bounce back from injury

Former Louisville standout Sheldon Rankins finished the 2019 campaign posting 10 tackles and two sacks in just 10 games. Over the course of his career, the 6-foot-2, 305-pounder has played in 51 games with 32 starts posting 92 tackles (60 solo) and 16 sacks. In 2018, Rankins was awarded the Ed Block Courage Award by the Saints.

No.
93
CP-David-Oneymata-Positional-Breakdown-2020
David Onyemata - defensive tackle
Onyemata signed a new deal with Saints

After having a productive college career north of the border at the University of Manitoba, David Onyemata was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth round (120th overall in 2016). In 2019, Onyemata flourished on a Saints defense that ranked third in the NFL in sacks and fourth in run defense. He started all 15 games he played in, recording 32 tackles, three sacks, and one pass defensed. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder signed a three-year deal in the 2020 offseason.

No.
90
CP-Malcom-Brown-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Malcom Brown - defensive tackle
Brown enters his sixth season in the NFL

Former Texas star Malcom Brown enters his sixth season in the NFL, second with New Orleans. Originally drafted by the Patriots in the first round (32nd overall in 2015), Brown joined the Saints in free agency in 2019. Since joining the Black and Gold, Brown has started in all 16 regular-season games, posting 34 tackles (18 solo), two sacks, and one forced fumble.

No.
99
CP-Shy-Tuutle-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Shy Tuttle - defensive tackle
Second-year defensive tackle looks to compete in training camp

Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder played in all 16 regular-season games with one start and posted 18 tackles, two sacks and one interception that came Thanksgiving night at NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Tuttle returns for his second campaign with the Saints in 2020.

No.
91
CP-Trey-Hendrickson-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Trey Hendrickson - defensive end
Hendrickson looks to add on to his 2019 success in 2020

Originally drafted in the third round (103rd overall in 2017), Trey Hendrickson had a break out season in 2019, posting 19 tackles (11 solo), a career-high 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 13 games. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound pass rusher will enter his fourth season with the club in 2020.

No.
95
CP-Taylor-Stallworth-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Taylor Stallworth - defensive tackle
Stallworth enters his third season in the NFL

After going undrafted in 2018 out of the University of South Carolina, Taylor Stallworth was signed by New Orleans. Stallworth played in four games in 2019, recording eight tackles and one pass defensed. The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder will look to contribute in the trenches this coming season.

OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Table inside Article
Player # Position College
Gus Cumberlander 59 DE Oregon
Jalen Dalton 77 DT North Carolina
Mario Edwards Jr. 97 DE Florida State
Carl Granderson 96 DE Wyoming
Malcolm Roach 76 DL Texas
Noah Spence 57 DE Eastern Kentucky

