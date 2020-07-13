2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan exploded in 2019 for his most prolific season of his career. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder posted 53 tackles, a career-high 15.5 sacks which ranked third in the NFL. Jordan was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl, and third consecutive, and also achieved Associated Press All-Pro for the third straight season. Concluding the 2019 campaign, Jordan finished with 87 career sacks, moving him into second place on the club's all-time sack list. Jordan will enter his 10th season with the Saints and looks to lead the defense yet again.