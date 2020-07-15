Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 11:34 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Cornerbacks

Saints return most cornerbacks following the 2019 campaign

New Orleans Saints

2020 New Orleans Saints cornerbacks breakdown

Marshon Lattimore - cornerback
Lattimore looks to build off an amazing start to his young career

Former Ohio State star Marshon Lattimore had a stellar 2019 season, starting all 14 games he played in, posting 57 stops, one interception, and ranking first on the team with 14 passes defensed. The 6-foot, 192-pound speedster was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his three-year career. A former Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Lattimore has only gotten better throughout his three years in the league. He has started all 43 games he's appeared in totaling 169 tackles (139 solo), nine interceptions, 44 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Janoris Jenkins - cornerback
Jenkins enters his second season with the Black and Gold

A nine-year veteran, Janoris Jenkins joined the Black and Gold early in the 2019 campaign. Jenkins appeared in 15 regular-season contents for the Giants and Saints, starting 14 games, posting 61 tackles (50 solo) and five interceptions. Throughout his career, Jenkins has posted 485 tackles (423 solo), 23 interceptions, including seven returned for touchdowns, 111 passes defensed, and six forced fumbles. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback enters his first full season with the Saints.

P.J. Williams - cornerback
Williams signed a new contract during the 2020 offseason

Cornerback P.J. Williams was selected in the third round (78th overall in 2015) out of Florida State, and has appeared in 47 games with 22 starts, posting career totals of 150 tackles (119 solo), two sacks, four interceptions, one returned 45 yards for a touchdown, and 23 passes defensed. During the 2019 campaign, the 6-foot, 196 pounder played in 14 games with eight starts, posting 42 tackles (32 solo) and catching four interceptions. Williams returns to New Orleans after signing a one-year contract this offseason.

Patrick Robinson - cornerback
Robinson will enter his 11th season in the NFL

Cornerback Patrick Robinson was originally drafted 32nd overall by the Saints in the 2010 NFL Draft. After bouncing around the league, Robinson returned to New Orleans in 2018 fresh off a Super Bowl LII victory with Philadelphia. In 2019, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound corner saw the field in 11 games posting 15 tackles (13 solo) and two passes defensed. In his 10-year career, Robinson has played for the Saints, Colts, Chargers and Eagles, appearing in 111 career games with 58 starts totaling 335 tackles (274 solo), and 14 interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

Photos: Best of Marshon Lattimore from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the 2019 season.

OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS CORNERBACKS

Player # Position College
Johnson Bademosi 29 CB Stanford
Tino Ellis 39 DB Maryland
Deatrick Nichols 35 DB South Florida
Keith Washington II 38 DB West Virginia

