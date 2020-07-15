2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Cornerbacks

Former Ohio State star Marshon Lattimore had a stellar 2019 season, starting all 14 games he played in, posting 57 stops, one interception, and ranking first on the team with 14 passes defensed. The 6-foot, 192-pound speedster was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his three-year career. A former Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Lattimore has only gotten better throughout his three years in the league. He has started all 43 games he's appeared in totaling 169 tackles (139 solo), nine interceptions, 44 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.