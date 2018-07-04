2018 Opponent Profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Due to an injury to Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston's throwing shoulder, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled to create on offense in 2017. Tampa Bay also struggled on defense with the worst third-down unit, and the worst pass defense in the NFL. Because of these persistent struggles, the Bucs fell to 5-11 and missed the playoffs for the 10th year in a row. Tampa Bay added key pieces in free agency and in the draft and will look to rebuild going into 2018. Due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston will be suspended for three games, including the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Winston will be eligible to return as Tampa Bay's quarterback during week 4; until that time, 13-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will take over as starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick is entering his second year with Tampa Bay, he has a .600 completion percentage and has started three games for the Buccaneers.