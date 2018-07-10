2018 Opponent Profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

Opponent – Pittsburgh Steelers
Coach – Mike Tomlin
Quarterback – Ben Roethlisberger
2017 Record – 13-3, first in AFC North
Most recent matchup: Nov. 30, 2014 – Saints won 35-32
2018 game: Sunday, Dec. 23 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 3:25 p.m.
Steelers-Saints series record: Saints lead 8-7
Stadium – Heinz Field
2017 season recap:
Under the longtime leadership of Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 13-3 and won the AFC North for the second consecutive season. Roethlisberger threw for 4,251 yards and had a .642 completion percentage, fueling the Steelers' success. After losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular season, they met the same fate in the AFC Divisional Round, falling 45-42.
Notable additions:
- Wide receiver – James Washington – selected with the 60th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
- Offensive tackle – Chukwuma Okorafor – selected with the 92nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
- Safety – Terrell Edmunds – selected with the 28th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
- Safety – Morgan Burnett
Notable losses:
- Wide receiver – Martavis Bryant
- Right tackle – Chris Hubbard
- Linebacker – Ryan Shazier (spinal injury-still under contract)
- Defensive Back – Mike Mitchellea