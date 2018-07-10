Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2018 Opponent Profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Saints will play host to the Steelers on Dec. 23

Jul 10, 2018 at 10:42 AM

Opponent – Pittsburgh Steelers

Coach – Mike Tomlin

Quarterback – Ben Roethlisberger

2017 Record – 13-3, first in AFC North

Most recent matchup: Nov. 30, 2014 – Saints won 35-32

2018 game: Sunday, Dec. 23 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 3:25 p.m.

Steelers-Saints series record: Saints lead 8-7

Stadium – Heinz Field

2017 season recap:

Under the longtime leadership of Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 13-3 and won the AFC North for the second consecutive season. Roethlisberger threw for 4,251 yards and had a .642 completion percentage, fueling the Steelers' success. After losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular season, they met the same fate in the AFC Divisional Round, falling 45-42.

Notable additions:

  • Wide receiver – James Washington – selected with the 60th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
  • Offensive tackle – Chukwuma Okorafor – selected with the 92nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
  • Safety – Terrell Edmunds – selected with the 28th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
  • Safety – Morgan Burnett

Notable losses:

  • Wide receiver – Martavis Bryant
  • Right tackle – Chris Hubbard
  • Linebacker – Ryan Shazier (spinal injury-still under contract)
  • Defensive Back – Mike Mitchellea

