2018 Opponent Profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

Under the longtime leadership of Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 13-3 and won the AFC North for the second consecutive season. Roethlisberger threw for 4,251 yards and had a .642 completion percentage, fueling the Steelers' success. After losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular season, they met the same fate in the AFC Divisional Round, falling 45-42.