2018 opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints play the Falcons Sept. 23 and Nov. 22

Jul 02, 2018 at 10:11 AM

Opponent – Atlanta Falcons

Coach – Dan Quinn

Quarterback – Matt Ryan

2017 record – 10-6, third in NFC South

Most recent matchup: Dec. 24, 2017 – Saints won 23-13

2018 games: Sunday, Sept. 23 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, noon; Thursday, Nov. 22 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome 7:20 p.m.

Falcons-Saints series record: Falcons lead 52-46

Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2017 season recap:

After winning the NFC championship and making a Super Bowl appearance in 2016, the Falcons came into 2017 with high hopes. Under the on-field leadership of quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons had another winning season, finishing 10-6. Entering the playoffs, the Falcons faced the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game and came out on top 26-13. Atlanta then went on to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round, but were beaten by the Eagles 15-10.

Notable additions:

  • Wide receiver – Calvin Ridley from Alabama, selected with the 26th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
  • Right guard – Brandon Fusco
  • Tight end – Logan Paulsen
  • Cornerback – Justin Bethel

Notable losses:

  • Defensive tackle – Dontari Poe
  • Defensive end – Adrian Clayborn
  • Tight end – Levine Toilolo
  • Wide receiver – Taylor Gabriel

