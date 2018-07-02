2018 opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Opponent – Atlanta Falcons
Coach – Dan Quinn
Quarterback – Matt Ryan
2017 record – 10-6, third in NFC South
Most recent matchup: Dec. 24, 2017 – Saints won 23-13
2018 games: Sunday, Sept. 23 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, noon; Thursday, Nov. 22 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome 7:20 p.m.
Falcons-Saints series record: Falcons lead 52-46
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
2017 season recap:
After winning the NFC championship and making a Super Bowl appearance in 2016, the Falcons came into 2017 with high hopes. Under the on-field leadership of quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons had another winning season, finishing 10-6. Entering the playoffs, the Falcons faced the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game and came out on top 26-13. Atlanta then went on to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round, but were beaten by the Eagles 15-10.
Notable additions:
- Wide receiver – Calvin Ridley from Alabama, selected with the 26th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
- Right guard – Brandon Fusco
- Tight end – Logan Paulsen
- Cornerback – Justin Bethel
Notable losses:
- Defensive tackle – Dontari Poe
- Defensive end – Adrian Clayborn
- Tight end – Levine Toilolo
- Wide receiver – Taylor Gabriel