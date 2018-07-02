2018 opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

After winning the NFC championship and making a Super Bowl appearance in 2016, the Falcons came into 2017 with high hopes. Under the on-field leadership of quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons had another winning season, finishing 10-6. Entering the playoffs, the Falcons faced the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game and came out on top 26-13. Atlanta then went on to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round, but were beaten by the Eagles 15-10.