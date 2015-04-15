Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2015 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 36-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams

Apr 15, 2015 at 09:06 AM

The members of the 2015-16 New Orleans Saintsations were announced Wednesday afternoon. The group will have 36 members. The squad is divided into appearance and field teams. The members are: Appearance Team (14 members):
Alana
Andre'El
Elizabeth
Giara
Holly
Jennifer
Kriste
Richmond
Sarah B.
Shannon
Shelbie S.
Shelby C.
Shelly
Zahara

Field Team (22 members):
Alexis
Allison
Ashlyn
Bailey
Brandy
Brittany
Caroline
Cassidy
Chelsey
Denee
Deri
Gianna
Kelsey
Lauren
Marshe
Megan
Morgan
Sarah F.
Stephanie
Summer
Taylor
Wilnelda

**

**

