2015 New Orleans Saints Minicamp Presented by Verizon practice schedule

All three minicamp practices are open to the public

Jun 15, 2015 at 02:35 AM

2015 New Orleans Saints Minicamp Presented by Verizon will take place from Tuesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 18.

Each day practice will run from 11 a.m. – 1:20 p.m. All three practices will be open to the public (weather permitting). Gates will open each day at 10:15 a.m.

In the event of inclement weather, (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat), the team may move practice indoors with little or no advance warning.

Please be advised that fans attending any open practice will not be allowed inside the indoor facility due to space limitations if inclement weather forces the team indoors. We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.

Camp updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.NewOrleansSaints.com, Twitter (@Saints) and Facebook.

More Camp Notes:

*Video is prohibited.

*Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security. Backpacks, video cameras, oversized handbags, outside food and beverage, pets and any other items deemed unacceptable by the New Orleans Saints are prohibited.

*Food, beverages and merchandise are available for purchase.

*Parking for fans is available in the Zephyr Field parking lot.

*The ADA dropoff site is in front of the main entrance gate for practice.

