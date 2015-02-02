Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2015 Important NFL Dates

The NFL Draft will be held April 30 - May 2 in Chicago, IL

Feb 02, 2015 at 06:25 AM

Saints' Top 150 Photos of 2014

The top 150 photos from the 2014 season by New Orleans Saints official team photographer Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 150
No Title
2 / 150
No Title
3 / 150
No Title
4 / 150
No Title
5 / 150
No Title
6 / 150
No Title
7 / 150
No Title
8 / 150
No Title
9 / 150
No Title
10 / 150
No Title
11 / 150
No Title
12 / 150
No Title
13 / 150
No Title
14 / 150
No Title
15 / 150
No Title
16 / 150
No Title
17 / 150
No Title
18 / 150
No Title
19 / 150
No Title
20 / 150
No Title
21 / 150
No Title
22 / 150
No Title
23 / 150
No Title
24 / 150
No Title
25 / 150
No Title
26 / 150
No Title
27 / 150
No Title
28 / 150
No Title
29 / 150
No Title
30 / 150
No Title
31 / 150
No Title
32 / 150
No Title
33 / 150
No Title
34 / 150
No Title
35 / 150
No Title
36 / 150
No Title
37 / 150
No Title
38 / 150
No Title
39 / 150
No Title
40 / 150
No Title
41 / 150
No Title
42 / 150
No Title
43 / 150
No Title
44 / 150
No Title
45 / 150
No Title
46 / 150
No Title
47 / 150
No Title
48 / 150
No Title
49 / 150
No Title
50 / 150
No Title
51 / 150
No Title
52 / 150
No Title
53 / 150
No Title
54 / 150
No Title
55 / 150
No Title
56 / 150
No Title
57 / 150
No Title
58 / 150
No Title
59 / 150
No Title
60 / 150
No Title
61 / 150
No Title
62 / 150
No Title
63 / 150
No Title
64 / 150
No Title
65 / 150
No Title
66 / 150
No Title
67 / 150
No Title
68 / 150
No Title
69 / 150
No Title
70 / 150
No Title
71 / 150
No Title
72 / 150
No Title
73 / 150
No Title
74 / 150
No Title
75 / 150
No Title
76 / 150
No Title
77 / 150
No Title
78 / 150
No Title
79 / 150
No Title
80 / 150
No Title
81 / 150
No Title
82 / 150
No Title
83 / 150
No Title
84 / 150
No Title
85 / 150
No Title
86 / 150
No Title
87 / 150
No Title
88 / 150
No Title
89 / 150
No Title
90 / 150
No Title
91 / 150
No Title
92 / 150
No Title
93 / 150
No Title
94 / 150
No Title
95 / 150
No Title
96 / 150
No Title
97 / 150
No Title
98 / 150
No Title
99 / 150
No Title
100 / 150
No Title
101 / 150
No Title
102 / 150
No Title
103 / 150
No Title
104 / 150
No Title
105 / 150
No Title
106 / 150
No Title
107 / 150
No Title
108 / 150
No Title
109 / 150
No Title
110 / 150
No Title
111 / 150
No Title
112 / 150
No Title
113 / 150
No Title
114 / 150
No Title
115 / 150
No Title
116 / 150
No Title
117 / 150
No Title
118 / 150
No Title
119 / 150
No Title
120 / 150
No Title
121 / 150
No Title
122 / 150
No Title
123 / 150
No Title
124 / 150
No Title
125 / 150
No Title
126 / 150
No Title
127 / 150
No Title
128 / 150
No Title
129 / 150
No Title
130 / 150
No Title
131 / 150
No Title
132 / 150
No Title
133 / 150
No Title
134 / 150
No Title
135 / 150
No Title
136 / 150
No Title
137 / 150
No Title
138 / 150
No Title
139 / 150
No Title
140 / 150
No Title
141 / 150
No Title
142 / 150
No Title
143 / 150
No Title
144 / 150
No Title
145 / 150
No Title
146 / 150
No Title
147 / 150
No Title
148 / 150
No Title
149 / 150
No Title
150 / 150
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FEBRUARY

February 16:

*First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 17-23:

*NFL Combine - Indianapolis, Indiana

MARCH

March 2:

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 7-10:

*Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2014 contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 10. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 10.

March 10:

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2015 on all players who have option clauses in their 2014 contracts.

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts and to whom they desire to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2014 contracts and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

*Top-51 Begins. All clubs must be under the 2015 salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time.

*All 2014 player contracts expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

*The 2015 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

March 22-25:

*Annual Meeting - Phoenix, AZ

APRIL

April 6:

*Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2014 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 20:

*Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 24:

*Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

April 30-May 2:

NFL Draft - Chicago, IL

MAY

May 8-11:

*First weekend after the NFL Draft: clubs may elect to hold their three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 15-18:

*Second weekend after the NFL Draft: clubs may elect to hold their three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 18-20:

*NFL Spring League Meeting - San Francisco, California.

JUNE

*June 21-27: Rookie Symposium - Aurora, Ohio.

JULY

July 15:

*At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multi-year contract or extension.  After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2015 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.

(Training Camp typically starts in late July but dates have not been announced yet)

AUGUST

August 7-9:

*Hall of Fame Weekend

August 13-15:

*Preseason Week 1

August 20-22:

*Preseason Week 2

August 27-29:

*Preseason Week 3

SEPTEMBER

September 3:

*Preseason Week 4

September 10:

*NFL Kickoff

September 13-14:

*NFL Opening Weekend

!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas planning to scale mountain again

'We're going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team ready to go full speed'

news

Cornerback Jabari Greer was what the New Orleans Saints needed, when they needed it

Greer to be induced into Saints Hall of Fame; Paretti, Parkinson will join as Fleur de Lis award winners

news

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry hopes to fill the role New Orleans Saints envision for him

'I come out and I want to be a legend. That's my motto'

news

Continuity at quarterback will be a plus for New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy

'It would be awesome'

news

Tight end Foster Moreau ready to contribute to New Orleans Saints after cancer diagnosis

Two months after receiving diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma, Moreau participated in first OTA with Saints

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr brushing up on lingo, settling in as team leader

'We are trying to win a championship'

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller eager to show what he can do

'How they use (Kamara) in the pass game, that's pretty cool. I feel like I can step in and pretty much do the same thing'

news

Rookie defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey eagerly adapting to life as New Orleans Saints

'I definitely pride myself on being able to learn football relatively easily'

news

New Orleans Saints announce 2023 Rookie Minicamp roster

48 players to participate in camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau

Tight end was teammates with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Andrew Dowell

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Advertising