2015 Important NFL Dates

FEBRUARY

February 16:

*First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 17-23:

*NFL Combine - Indianapolis, Indiana

MARCH

March 2:

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 7-10:

*Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2014 contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 10. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 10.

March 10:

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2015 on all players who have option clauses in their 2014 contracts.

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts and to whom they desire to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

*Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2014 contracts and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

*Top-51 Begins. All clubs must be under the 2015 salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time.

*All 2014 player contracts expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

*The 2015 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

March 22-25:

*Annual Meeting - Phoenix, AZ

APRIL

April 6:

*Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2014 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 20:

*Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 24:

*Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

April 30-May 2:

NFL Draft - Chicago, IL

MAY

May 8-11:

*First weekend after the NFL Draft: clubs may elect to hold their three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 15-18:

*Second weekend after the NFL Draft: clubs may elect to hold their three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 18-20:

*NFL Spring League Meeting - San Francisco, California.

JUNE

*June 21-27: Rookie Symposium - Aurora, Ohio.

JULY

July 15:

*At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multi-year contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2015 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.

(Training Camp typically starts in late July but dates have not been announced yet)

AUGUST

August 7-9:

*Hall of Fame Weekend

August 13-15:

*Preseason Week 1

August 20-22:

*Preseason Week 2

August 27-29:

*Preseason Week 3

SEPTEMBER

September 3:

*Preseason Week 4

September 10:

*NFL Kickoff

September 13-14: