2014 NFL Draft Round 3

Pick

65. Houston — TE C.J. Fiedorowicz, Iowa

66. Washington — OT Morgan Moses, Virginia

67. Miami (from Oakland) — OT Billy Turner, North Dakota St.

68. Atlanta — FS Dez Southward, Wisconsin

69. Tampa Bay — RB Charles Sims, West Virginia

70. San Francisco (from Jacksonville) — C Marcus Martin, USC

71. Cleveland — OLB Christian Kirksey, Iowa

72. Minnesota — DE Scott Crichton, Oregon St.

73. Buffalo — ILB Preston Brown, Louisville

74. New York Giants — DT Jay Bromley, Syracuse

75. St. Louis — RB Tre Mason, Auburn

76. Detroit — C Travis Swanson, Arkansas

77. San Francisco (from Tennessee) — ILB Chris Borland, Wisconsin

78. Washington (from Dallas) — OG Spencer Long, Nebraska

79. Baltimore — FS Terrence Brooks, Florida St.

80. New York Jets — CB Dex McDougle, Maryland

81. Oakland (from Miami) — OG Gabe Jackson, Mississippi St.

82. Chicago — DT Will Sutton, Arizona St.

83. Houston (from Pittsburgh through Cleveland and Philadelphia) — NT Louis Nix, Notre Dame

84. Arizona — DE Kareem Martin, North Carolina

85. Green Bay — DT Khyri Thornton, Southern Mississippi

86. Philadelphia — WR Josh Huff, Oregon

87. Kansas City — CB Phillip Gaines, Rice

88. Cincinnati — DE Will Clarke, West Virginia

89. San Diego — OG Chris Watt, Notre Dame

90. Indianapolis — WR Donte Moncrief, Mississippi

91. Arizona (from New Orleans) — WR John Brown, Pittsburg St.

92. Carolina — OG Trai Turner, LSU

93. Jacksonville (from New England) — OG Brandon Linder, Miami

94. Cleveland (from San Francisco) — RB Terrance West, Towson

95. Denver — OT Michael Schofield, Michigan

96. Minnesota (from Seattle) — RB Jerick McKinnon, Georgia Southern

97. Pittsburgh (compensatory selection) — RB Dri Archer, Kent State

98. Green Bay (compensatory selection) — TE Richard Rodgers, California

99. Baltimore (compensatory selection) — TE Crockett Gillmore, Colorado St.

100. San Francisco (compensatory selection) — OT Brandon Thomas, Clemson