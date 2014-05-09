2014 NFL Draft Round 3 Order
Pick
65. Houston — TE C.J. Fiedorowicz, Iowa
66. Washington — OT Morgan Moses, Virginia
67. Miami (from Oakland) — OT Billy Turner, North Dakota St.
68. Atlanta — FS Dez Southward, Wisconsin
69. Tampa Bay — RB Charles Sims, West Virginia
70. San Francisco (from Jacksonville) — C Marcus Martin, USC
71. Cleveland — OLB Christian Kirksey, Iowa
72. Minnesota — DE Scott Crichton, Oregon St.
73. Buffalo — ILB Preston Brown, Louisville
74. New York Giants — DT Jay Bromley, Syracuse
75. St. Louis — RB Tre Mason, Auburn
76. Detroit — C Travis Swanson, Arkansas
77. San Francisco (from Tennessee) — ILB Chris Borland, Wisconsin
78. Washington (from Dallas) — OG Spencer Long, Nebraska
79. Baltimore — FS Terrence Brooks, Florida St.
80. New York Jets — CB Dex McDougle, Maryland
81. Oakland (from Miami) — OG Gabe Jackson, Mississippi St.
82. Chicago — DT Will Sutton, Arizona St.
83. Houston (from Pittsburgh through Cleveland and Philadelphia) — NT Louis Nix, Notre Dame
84. Arizona — DE Kareem Martin, North Carolina
85. Green Bay — DT Khyri Thornton, Southern Mississippi
86. Philadelphia — WR Josh Huff, Oregon
87. Kansas City — CB Phillip Gaines, Rice
88. Cincinnati — DE Will Clarke, West Virginia
89. San Diego — OG Chris Watt, Notre Dame
90. Indianapolis — WR Donte Moncrief, Mississippi
91. Arizona (from New Orleans) — WR John Brown, Pittsburg St.
92. Carolina — OG Trai Turner, LSU
93. Jacksonville (from New England) — OG Brandon Linder, Miami
94. Cleveland (from San Francisco) — RB Terrance West, Towson
95. Denver — OT Michael Schofield, Michigan
96. Minnesota (from Seattle) — RB Jerick McKinnon, Georgia Southern
97. Pittsburgh (compensatory selection) — RB Dri Archer, Kent State
98. Green Bay (compensatory selection) — TE Richard Rodgers, California
99. Baltimore (compensatory selection) — TE Crockett Gillmore, Colorado St.
100. San Francisco (compensatory selection) — OT Brandon Thomas, Clemson
