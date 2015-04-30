10 things to know about new Saints inside linebacker Stephone Anthony

Associated Press photos of new Saints ILB Stephone Anthony.
Ten things to know about new New Orleans Saints inside linebacker Stephone Anthony:
- Played college football at Clemson.
- Drafted in the first round (31st overall) of the 2015 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints.
- Originally from Polkton, N.C.
- He was invited to the 2015 Senior Bowl.
- He was selected as first-team All-ACC by media and coaches.
- He was selected as team co-captain at Clemson.
- He had a team-high 90 tackles at Clemson.
- No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation by ESPN and 247Sports.com in high school.
- He was one of 15 semifinalists for the Butkus Award in 2014.
- Lombardi Award Watch List, Nagurski Trophy Watch List member in the 2014 preseason.