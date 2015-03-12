Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

10 things to know about new Saints cornerback Brandon Browner

He has played for past two Super Bowl champions

Mar 12, 2015 at 07:34 AM

Brandon Browner

Associated Press photos of Brandon Browner.

Ten things to know about cornerback Brandon Browner, who agreed to terms Thursday on a contract with the New Orleans Saints:

  1. He was a starter on the two previous Super Bowl champions (Patriots in 2014; Seahawks in 2013). 
  1. Played college football at Oregon State.
  1. Entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos (2005).
  1. Originally from Sylmar, Calif.
  1. He has 11 career interceptions in the NFL.
  1. Played in 2012 Pro Bowl.
  1. Played five seasons in NFL (Broncos, Seahawks and Patriots).
  1. Played four seasons in CFL with Calgary Stampeders.
  1. He has 46 passes defensed in his NFL career.
  1. Tied a Seattle record with interceptions in four consecutive games in 2011.
Advertising