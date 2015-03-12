10 things to know about new Saints cornerback Brandon Browner

Associated Press photos of Brandon Browner.
Ten things to know about cornerback Brandon Browner, who agreed to terms Thursday on a contract with the New Orleans Saints:
- He was a starter on the two previous Super Bowl champions (Patriots in 2014; Seahawks in 2013).
- Played college football at Oregon State.
- Entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos (2005).
- Originally from Sylmar, Calif.
- He has 11 career interceptions in the NFL.
- Played in 2012 Pro Bowl.
- Played five seasons in NFL (Broncos, Seahawks and Patriots).
- Played four seasons in CFL with Calgary Stampeders.
- He has 46 passes defensed in his NFL career.
- Tied a Seattle record with interceptions in four consecutive games in 2011.