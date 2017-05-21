Opponent Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (vs. November 5, at December 31):

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-7

COACH: Dirk Koetter (9-7)



DRAFT PICKS:

- TE O.J. Howard – Alabama

- S Justin Evans – Texas A&M

- WR Chris Godwin – Penn State

- LB Kendall Beckwith – LSU

- RB Jeremy McNichols – Boise State

- DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu – USC



KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

- Chris Baker, DE/DT (from Redskins)

- Desean Jackson, WR (from Redskins)

- Nick Folk, K (from Jets)

- J.J. Wilcox, S (from Cowboys)



KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

- Bradley McDouglad, S (signed with Seahawks)

- Mike Glennon, QB (signed with Bears)

- Russell Shepard, WR (signed with Panthers)

- Akeem Spence, DT (signed with Lions)



SERIES OVERVIEW:

New Orleans holds a 31-19 edge in the all-time series against the Buccaneers, the club’s best winning percentage (.620) versus an NFL opponent that they have played more than six times…New Orleans is 17-11 all-time at home against Tampa Bay…The Saints are 14-8 all-time in games played at Tampa Bay…In 2016, the Saints and Buccaneers split the season series for the second consecutive season with each club winning their home contest…New Orleans will end their regular season on the road for the fourth consecutive campaign.

2017 OPPONENT SPOTLIGHTS

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



