Young at Heart

<span style=""> New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Brian Young visited Pelican Park in Mandeville Monday to help kick off the Saints Junior Player Development Program. Young spoke to the junior football players about the importance of teamwork and other life skills.

"You have to be one, single unit, not different parts," Young told the children as they eagerly awaited a message from a successful NFL player. "You have to be eleven guys working together to be able to win." Young then interacted with the players and let them in on a few secrets of what it takes to make it big in the NFL.

The JPD program, which provides football instruction for kids aged 12 to 15 years, introduces every position to participants during a five-week period. Players are coached how to play each spot during the first four weeks, while the second stage focuses on sharpening skills and instructs how different positions work together as a team.