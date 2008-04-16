Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Young at Heart

Apr 16, 2008 at 10:18 AM
young-at-heart-80519.jpg 
    <span style="">

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Brian Young visited Pelican Park in Mandeville Monday to help kick off the Saints Junior Player Development Program. Young spoke to the junior football players about the importance of teamwork and other life skills.

"You have to be one, single unit, not different parts," Young told the children as they eagerly awaited a message from a successful NFL player. "You have to be eleven guys working together to be able to win." Young then interacted with the players and let them in on a few secrets of what it takes to make it big in the NFL.

The JPD program, which provides football instruction for kids aged 12 to 15 years, introduces every position to participants during a five-week period. Players are coached how to play each spot during the first four weeks, while the second stage focuses on sharpening skills and instructs how different positions work together as a team.

New Orleans has two sites, including Baton Rouge, with at least 150 participants and 24 coaches at each location. Click here for more information on JPD Programs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason 
news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate
news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.
news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron
news

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square 

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation
news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert  

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV
news

Third annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend a success in Biloxi

Dozens of New Orleans players, legends and alumni joined in the events
news

City of Biloxi, Saints Hall of Fame Weekend Invitation to Shuckers game 

The New Orleans Saints  Experience will be outside of MGM Park from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
news

New Orleans Saints and Dixie Beer to Host 2018 Draft Super Boil

The annual event for season ticket holders will be on Saturday, April 28
news

New Orleans Saints, Gatorade will host 7-on-7 Regional Tournament

Tournament is June 23rd

news

Saints Photo of the Day: QB portrait

Photo by Alex Restrepo
news

New Orleans Saints will host USA Football 7-on-7 Regional Tournament

Tournament is June 17
Advertising