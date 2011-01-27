Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

"World Champs" Event Coming To Baton Rouge Friday

Lombardi trophy, Michael Lewis, team photographer to support book

Jan 27, 2011 at 03:39 AM

The New Orleans Saints have announced an appearance in Baton Rouge on Friday evening where fans can view the Lombardi Trophy and purchase copies of "World Champs", the official, behind-the-scenes book that highlights the club's Super Bowl XLIV Championship season and have them signed by former Saints WR Michael Lewis and the Director of Photography Michael C. Hebert. Lewis, who was a legendary return man for the club from 2001-06 and Hebert, whose photography is captured exclusively throughout the publication, will accompany the trophy and personally autograph purchased copies of the book. The event will take place on Friday, January 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the Barnes & Nobles bookstore on 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

The 264-page hard cover book, which features the photos of Hebert, highlights his unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that he used in capturing images throughout the entire season, as well as in team meetings and in his travels with the Saints. Photographs of the team and the individuals that comprised the 2009 Saints are highlighted throughout the book. Countless other images taken by the Saints' long-time photographer bears witness to the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade through New Orleans, the Super Bowl victory party and subsequent Ring Ceremony, as well as hundreds of never-before-seen shots of the Saints' march to the World championship.

The foreword of the book was written by Saints' Owner Tom Benson, while special commentaries on many of the images accompany the corresponding images, including remarks by Owner/Executive Vice-President Rita Benson LeBlanc, Head Coach Sean Payton, Executive VP/GM Mickey Loomis, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Drew Brees, and players and coaches. The book is priced at $44.00 dollars, in celebration of the team's victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

Advertising