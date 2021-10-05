Wil Lutz to be inducted into Georgia State Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz will be inducted into the Georgia State Hall of Fame for his accomplishments at the university, the school announced Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The four-year starting kicker received a variety of academic and athletic honors during his tenure, including the 2015 All-Sun Belt Conference second team. Lutz set the school record for field goals, extra points, and points during his time at Georgia State. He also holds the top career punting average in school history from when he took on punting duties his senior year.

Lutz joined the Georgia State football program as a walk-on in 2012, but he earned a scholarship in 2013 for his excellent performance in his first season.