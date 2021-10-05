Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wil Lutz to be inducted into Georgia State Hall of Fame

Saints and Georgia State kicker to be inducted into college Hall of Fame.

Oct 05, 2021 at 12:12 PM
Gallery-Wil-Lutz-Birthday-2020-003
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at kicker [Wil Lutz](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/0e4c440a-bf5f-46fa-ad50-48a11abc7c09) years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz will be inducted into the Georgia State Hall of Fame for his accomplishments at the university, the school announced Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The four-year starting kicker received a variety of academic and athletic honors during his tenure, including the 2015 All-Sun Belt Conference second team. Lutz set the school record for field goals, extra points, and points during his time at Georgia State. He also holds the top career punting average in school history from when he took on punting duties his senior year.

Lutz joined the Georgia State football program as a walk-on in 2012, but he earned a scholarship in 2013 for his excellent performance in his first season.

Entering his sixth season with New Orleans, Lutz currently boasts a field goal percentage of 86.5 percent, making 142 of his 164 career attempts. He has been a crucial member of the Saints special teams unit throughout his time with the team so far. Lutz is currently on Injured Reserve but can be activated as soon as he is healthy again.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Kenny Stills, Jordan Mills called up from Practice Squad
news

Louisiana-based Crystal Clear Imaging extends partnership with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans 

Official signage partner will continue work inside the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Championship Square and team facilities
news

Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan and the Saints team up to help Louisiana

FORNOLA pledge will build back communities affected by Hurricane Ida
news

Sugarlands secures multiyear partnership with New Orleans Saints

Deal includes release of special Voodoo Punch canned moonshine cocktail
news

Tickets available for Saints-Giants contest on Sunday

New Orleans receives allotment of tickets back from New York for Week 4
news

Hancock Whitney, New Orleans Saints to host Black and Gold Fan Fest on Friday, Oct. 1

It will be held at the outdoor plaza level of the Hancock Whitney Center
news

New Orleans Saints Legend Jahri Evans to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Longtime guard will be part of class of 2022
news

New Orleans Saints announce new entertainment team, seek fan input for official team name

Saints fans can submit their team name ideas until Friday, October 8th, at 5:00 p.m. CT.
news

New Orleans Saints assistants Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young, Dan Roushar will not be at Sunday's game vs. New England

All three will miss second game because of Covid-19 protocols
news

NFL announces new format for Wild Card Weekend in playoffs

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game beginning with the 2021 season
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
Advertising