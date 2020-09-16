Week 2 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Raiders

On Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the first contest at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, September 21, 2020.

New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 34-23 season opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that featured contributions from offense, defense and special teams. In their first contest since their relocation from Oakland, the Raiders weathered a contest with seven lead changes to defeat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 at Bank of America Stadium, on the strength of a late fourth quarter six-yard rushing touchdown by Silver and Black RB Josh Jacobs, the final of his three scoring rushes.

The all-time series between the Saints and the Raiders is tied 6-6-1, having been hosted at four different stadiums, the Allegiant Stadium christening scheduled to be the fifth facility. This will be the third time the Saints and Raiders face off on Monday Night Football, with the two clubs having split two meetings at the Superdome, the last a 27-0 Saints win in 1991.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN/ABC (WGNO-ABC 26 locally)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), Steve Geller (sideline)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst)

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.