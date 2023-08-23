Ways to Watch: Saints vs Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW
Following nearly a month of training camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and two joint practices at the Los Angeles, opening a preseason with two victories for the first time since 2014 and countless hours of work in the weight room and meeting rooms, the Saints close out their preseason Sunday night when they host the Houston Texans.
Although Houston entered the NFL as the league's newest franchise via expansion in 2002, the Saints and Texans have a long history in the preseason, as this will be the teams' 12th meeting. New Orleans has a 5-6 preseason record against Houston, with the most recent contest a 12-13 loss in the 2022 exhibition opener at NRG Stadium. In the regular season, the clubs have met five times, with the Saints holding a 3-2 edge. They will face off again a second time in 2023, when the Black and Gold travel to Houston to take on the Texans on October 15.
WATCH SAINTS VS. TEXANS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. TEXANS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS VS. TEXANS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2023 Preseason Week 3 game against the Houston Texans on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints