Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans on August 27, 2023

Aug 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
20220813_Saints_at_texans_2442
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during the 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW

Following nearly a month of training camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and two joint practices at the Los Angeles, opening a preseason with two victories for the first time since 2014 and countless hours of work in the weight room and meeting rooms, the Saints close out their preseason Sunday night when they host the Houston Texans.

Although Houston entered the NFL as the league's newest franchise via expansion in 2002, the Saints and Texans have a long history in the preseason, as this will be the teams' 12th meeting. New Orleans has a 5-6 preseason record against Houston, with the most recent contest a 12-13 loss in the 2022 exhibition opener at NRG Stadium. In the regular season, the clubs have met five times, with the Saints holding a 3-2 edge. They will face off again a second time in 2023, when the Black and Gold travel to Houston to take on the Texans on October 15.

WATCH SAINTS VS. TEXANS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. TEXANS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. TEXANS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Related Links

CP-NFL-Plus-1920

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2023 Preseason Week 3 game against the Houston Texans on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Texans - 2023 NFL Preseason

The Houston Texans visit the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT.
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston talk about the preseason win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 22, Los Angeles Chargers 17 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Saints go to 2-0 in preseason for first time since 2014
news

New Orleans Saints endure adversity-filled weekend, come away with 22-17 preseason victory over Chargers

'There's been a lot. I thought it was a hell of a week, just in terms of productivity'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham continues recovery Sunday

Coach Dennis Allen: 'He still is a little shaken up but he's actually in a pretty good spot'
news

New Orleans Saints four-quarter outlook against Los Angeles Chargers

Rookie quarterback Jake Haener will receive bulk of work at the position
news

Game Preview: Chargers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Preseason

The New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium for Los Angeles' 2023 NFL preseason home opener on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers on August 20, 2023
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Khalen Saunders talk about the preseason win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Saints quarterback room combined to complete an efficient 27-of-38 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns
news

Four-quarter outlook for New Orleans Saints against Kansas City

Starters will play, possibly most of the first quarter
Advertising