Usama Young To Host Football Clinc

Academy Sports and Outdoors has teamed up with the New Orleans Saints and will host the first of four Football Clinics at their Kenner location on Tuesday, October 12th from 5 – 7pm. Kids' ages 6 – 15 years old will have the opportunity to learn the proper techniques of playing the defensive back position from Saints' Safety Usama Young. These techniques include proper stance, back-peddling, coverage skills, and breaking on the ball. The clinic portion of the event will be from 5 – 6pm in the parking lot. The autograph session will take place inside the store from 6 – 7pm.