Usama Young To Host Football Clinc

Kids clinic to take place at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Oct 08, 2010 at 07:24 AM

Academy Sports and Outdoors has teamed up with the New Orleans Saints and will host the first of four Football Clinics at their Kenner location on Tuesday, October 12th from 5 – 7pm.  Kids' ages 6 – 15 years old will have the opportunity to learn the proper techniques of playing the defensive back position from Saints' Safety Usama Young.  These techniques include proper stance, back-peddling, coverage skills, and breaking on the ball.  The clinic portion of the event will be from 5 – 6pm in the parking lot.  The autograph session will take place inside the store from 6 – 7pm.

The event will also feature the Saints Youth Experience where kids can test their own athletic skills by participating in a Quarterback Challenge, and the Saints' Obstacle inflatable.

For more information on the Academy Sports and Outdoors Football Clinics, please visit the Youth Programs page of www.neworleanssaints.com or call (504) 729-5541.

Advertising