Transcript: Saints coaches minicamp media availability 6-9-21

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

Conference Call With New Orleans Media

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Do you feel like this year there are a few more changes in roster personnel, speaking towards your ends?

"Every year's different. There's always going to be a certain amount of change. Certainly the quality of players that we lost were significant at the linebacker position with Kwon (Alexander) and Alex (Anzalone) and then you look at the defensive tackle position with Sheldon (Rankins) and Malcom (Brown) and Jackrabbit (Janoris Jenkins) over at left corner. There's certainly been some significant key contributors to our success defensively that we have lost, yet that is the nature of this game and I think we've done a great job of drafting here in the last few years and there are going to have to be some young guys that step up and take on significant roles. We're excited about this next step and next chapter we're trying to accomplish here and seeing some of those young guys develop."

Where is Zack Baun in that process given that yesterday he told us he's working on the weakside?

"Certainly there were some things that he was able to do last year that gave us confidence he was ready to take the next step. Zack really got hurt last year with the hamstring in training camp and we all knew there was going to be a development (curve) from him in terms of being an off the ball linebacker and last year we kind of played him at Sam and Mike off the ball. Well he lost a week or ten days of opportunities in terms of reps with an injury last year. That development was slowed and once you get in to the regular season it's hard to find all those reps to continue develop guys. Where you saw him have success was as an off the ball linebacker at Sam what he had done in college. But the things that we ask the middle linebacker to do in terms of responsibility and the things we ask the Sam linebacker to do in terms of responsibility are very similar."

Speaking of those reps, how does Pete Werner affect the reps of Baun and how do you potentially get those guys on the field with Demario Davis?

"Obviously with Demario, we feel great about him and his ability to play. We do play a lot of two-linebacker sets, so the thing I'm excited about is that when we get to training camp we're going to let those young guys get out there and let them compete. May the best man win. I don't think we've pigeonholed anybody into any specific spots necessarily, we're really just trying to evaluate guys and certainly that will come once we get into training camp, but it will be a nice little battle."

What does Kris Richard bring additionally to the coaching staff?

"I thought Aaron Glenn did a great job with the secondary and then he had an opportunity to move on and call the defense, a well-deserved opportunity that I'm excited for him. But I think Kris Richard is a guy that obviously I have a lot of respect for. I've admired his work. He was part of that Legion of Boom and getting that setup. The two years there in Dallas, we had a couple of defensive battles in those games, that were really low-scoring games and having an opportunity to watch them go to work. He's highly competitive. He's extremely intelligent. He brings a championship pedigree with him that gives him instant credibility within that room. Just being around him for the last few months and really the last few weeks with the majority of our players, it's really been fun for me to be around him. A couple of us come from different backgrounds and scheme and so I'm learning from him. Hopefully there are some things that he's picking up from me. I think it's going to be a good addition to our coaching staff."

Marcus Davenport talked yesterday about how he's really worked on his mindset this offseason, have you seen that?

"I think so. The interesting thing with Marcus is since we've had him here, Marcus has never had a full offseason program. He always had some sort of injury deal he was dealing with (or coming in as a rookie late). We've had him, been able to work with him, gotten out on the field with him and he really has been able to for the very first time go through some individual skill development at a slow down pace that's really a teaching tool. We were just commenting today that he looks like he's a four or five-year vet out there. You're beginning to see the light bulb go off. I think we all knew when we drafted Marcus that it was going to take some time for him to develop and I think that development was from the fact that never had a great opportunity at an offseason program. I think this offseason has been critical for him. I think he's working extremely hard. I'm excited about him and excited about what he can bring to our team."