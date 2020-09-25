Transcript - Malcom Brown Conference Call 9/25/20 | Week 3 vs. Packers

New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle Malcom Brown

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, September 25, 2020

How are you feeling?

"Feeling good, just trying to get the gameplan down and work towards this Sunday (night) game."

Short weeks are always hard to bounce back from even with a win. So, when you're going over all of the things that you need to work on, how do you balance recovering from that West Coast, versus working on the things that you need to improve on for the next week?

"As professional athletes that's kind of what our job requires every day. You come in with bumps and bruises and you still have to get the game plan down, you still have to get everything taken care of. That's just so like, when the day is over, I mean, you're not just running out the door, you might be going to get some treatment, you might be going to the meeting room, might be doing whatever to get those last little things locked down, get your body right, get everything right for that week's game. I mean, you kind of just throw that away and do it all again the next week."

Yeah, what do you see from their running game and what makes their running back kind of a unique challenge?

"Man, it's an explosive running game. He (Aaron Jones) finds his gaps, his guys makes holes for him and he hits them running and he has a burst, breakaway speed. He has everything you want in a running back. Like I said, the offensive line makes pretty big holes for him and even when there's not holes, he'll set up holes and get everything going for himself. So, they work real well together. They'll come in and play it."

How do you feel like you guys did against (Josh) Jacobs last week?

"We obviously didn't do everything we wanted. We didn't win the game. So, like I said, we're on to the Packers now and I'm going to try to stop Aaron (Rodgers)."

You got Marcus (Davenport) back at practice this week. Just how big is that getting him back at least taking some reps in?

"It's good to have everybody out there on the field, helping our depth and having everybody that can roll and go. Everybody's learning stuff, we're still knocking the rust off and everything. So, it's good to have him back out there."