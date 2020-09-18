Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 9/18/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints Tight End Jared Cook

Video Conference With New Orleans Media

Friday, September 18, 2020

How excited are you to see the new black hole?

"I think it's going to be cool. That's not really my focus this week. But I've seen plenty, pictures of it. So, it's going to be good, but I'm just kind of focused on the game and just ready to get there and get it started for real."

Is it, do you have to like, catch yourself from saying Oakland Raiders when you're thinking about them, like, just for you having played there with the organization?

"Yeah, I do, actually. Especially when you're studying film, they got them listed as the Las Vegas Raiders now and every time I scroll through the film, I'm looking for it because it's in alphabetical order. So, every time I scroll through the film I'm looking for, the Oakland Raiders when they have it listed as the Las Vegas Raiders. So it's definitely something getting used to, just like every other name change in the league from past years"

Kind of leading up to the game last week, you talked a lot about how much more comfortable you felt in the offense and we kind of got a chance to see that. Is that kind of how you were used Sunday, what we can expect moving forward?

"I sure do hope so and even more. There were a lot of plays that we didn't even get to last Sunday. And that just shows you kind of how the game was going. But each week in and week out, you just want to continue to get better and that's how the game goes. Keep going and playing your best ball going into December and through the playoffs. So me and Drew (Brees) will continue to build a rapport, just keep working on things. Keep talking things out and just keep improving."

Maybe you're going to be the only guy on the field who's played with both (Jon) Gruden and (Sean) Payton? I'm just curious if there's any kind of similarities between those two, since they kind of have a history between them as well.

"Yeah. Both of them are intense, intense as hell. Both of them bring in their own juice. They love watching film, both of them. They'll sit there and watch film all day. And they're always both offensive-minded and always trying to figure out the best plays. They will sit up there all night and just try to figure out the best plays that they can have on Sunday. And I think they're both two of the more well-prepped offensive coaches that I have had in this league. Going into a game, you are going to know exactly what they want and what they're expecting of you as well, to go out there and run during the game. So both of them are well-prepared, they come from the same tree. So that really doesn't surprise me a lot."

You've had some of your best seasons with those two guys, as coaches. What is it about I guess their offensive minds that makes it so they're using the guys to the best of their ability?

"I think it's just that, I think it's their offensive minds. A lot of times you'll have, like in the past, I've had head coaches that were defensive-minded coaches, right. So the focus really wasn't a lot of times, it wasn't on offense, it was on defense. They just had an offensive coordinator. So, when you have a head coach, and their specialty is offense, I think it changes the whole game up. I think they understand more, how the tight end is an asset and how important the tight end is and all around the aspect of the game and the things that you need to use them for. Because the tight end does a lot on offense. So I think they really understand that, they can see that and they can use that as a weapon in their arsenal."