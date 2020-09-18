Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 9/18/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook talks about Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the Saints offensive depth prior to Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.

Sep 18, 2020 at 06:05 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Tight End Jared Cook
Video Conference With New Orleans Media
Friday, September 18, 2020

How excited are you to see the new black hole?
"I think it's going to be cool. That's not really my focus this week. But I've seen plenty, pictures of it. So, it's going to be good, but I'm just kind of focused on the game and just ready to get there and get it started for real."

Is it, do you have to like, catch yourself from saying Oakland Raiders when you're thinking about them, like, just for you having played there with the organization?
"Yeah, I do, actually. Especially when you're studying film, they got them listed as the Las Vegas Raiders now and every time I scroll through the film, I'm looking for it because it's in alphabetical order. So, every time I scroll through the film I'm looking for, the Oakland Raiders when they have it listed as the Las Vegas Raiders. So it's definitely something getting used to, just like every other name change in the league from past years"

Kind of leading up to the game last week, you talked a lot about how much more comfortable you felt in the offense and we kind of got a chance to see that. Is that kind of how you were used Sunday, what we can expect moving forward?
"I sure do hope so and even more. There were a lot of plays that we didn't even get to last Sunday. And that just shows you kind of how the game was going. But each week in and week out, you just want to continue to get better and that's how the game goes. Keep going and playing your best ball going into December and through the playoffs. So me and Drew (Brees) will continue to build a rapport, just keep working on things. Keep talking things out and just keep improving."

Maybe you're going to be the only guy on the field who's played with both (Jon) Gruden and (Sean) Payton? I'm just curious if there's any kind of similarities between those two, since they kind of have a history between them as well.
"Yeah. Both of them are intense, intense as hell. Both of them bring in their own juice. They love watching film, both of them. They'll sit there and watch film all day. And they're always both offensive-minded and always trying to figure out the best plays. They will sit up there all night and just try to figure out the best plays that they can have on Sunday. And I think they're both two of the more well-prepped offensive coaches that I have had in this league. Going into a game, you are going to know exactly what they want and what they're expecting of you as well, to go out there and run during the game. So both of them are well-prepared, they come from the same tree. So that really doesn't surprise me a lot."

You've had some of your best seasons with those two guys, as coaches. What is it about I guess their offensive minds that makes it so they're using the guys to the best of their ability?
"I think it's just that, I think it's their offensive minds. A lot of times you'll have, like in the past, I've had head coaches that were defensive-minded coaches, right. So the focus really wasn't a lot of times, it wasn't on offense, it was on defense. They just had an offensive coordinator. So, when you have a head coach, and their specialty is offense, I think it changes the whole game up. I think they understand more, how the tight end is an asset and how important the tight end is and all around the aspect of the game and the things that you need to use them for. Because the tight end does a lot on offense. So I think they really understand that, they can see that and they can use that as a weapon in their arsenal."

Circling back to Luke's (Johnson) question about Sean (Payton) and Jon (Gruden), you laughed in the middle of your answer. Was there something specifically that came to mind when you're thinking about those two?
"Both of them crazy, man. You do not want to be in their way on gameday, I will tell you. And they're going to let the referees hear it, for sure, both of them. They're definitely going to let the referees hear it. Just do not be near them on gameday. Just stay in your lane."

Related Content

Transcript - Alex Anzalone Conference Call 9/18/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders
news

Transcript - Alex Anzalone Conference Call 9/18/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone talks about Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and the Saints linebacker room prior to Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.
Transcript - Tre'Quan Smith Conference Call 9/18/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders
news

Transcript - Tre'Quan Smith Conference Call 9/18/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith talks about the Saints offense and the preparations for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 9/18/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on Dwayne Washington and the preparations for their Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, September 21.
Transcript - Cameron Jordan Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders
news

Transcript - Cameron Jordan Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan talks about the Raiders offense and the Saints defensive line depth prior to Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.
Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders
news

Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara talks about how important special teams can be and the preparations for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.
Transcript - Drew Brees Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders
news

Transcript - Drew Brees Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about the Saints dynamic offense and the preparations for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 9/17/20 | Week 2 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about preparations for their Week 2 "Monday Night Football" matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, September 17, 2020. 
The six best quotes from Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

The six best quotes from Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The best quotes from Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 9/14/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 9/14/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints head coach recaps the Saints Week 1 win vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Transcript - Trey Hendrickson Conference Call 9/14/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

Transcript - Trey Hendrickson Conference Call 9/14/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints defensive end talks about the Saints defensive performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Transcript - Latavius Murray Conference Call 9/14/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

Transcript - Latavius Murray Conference Call 9/14/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints running back recaps the Saints Week 1 performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Advertising