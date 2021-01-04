Transcript - Alex Anzalone Conference Call 1/4/21  | Week 17 recap

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Alex Anzalone

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Monday, January 4, 2021

How did you think that you played on Sunday as well as the defense?

"Obviously I watched it on the way home on the plane and I think, as a group we played, those five turnovers were big, personally, some things here and there, going to knock a little bit of rust off. But it was good to get my feet wet again, and, make some plays?

Well, and that was my follow up was going to be, you said knocked a little bit of the rust off. What kind of went into that. And did you have to change anything about the way you prepared or not much?"No, I don't think much. I think I approached every week the same, no matter what my role was. So just getting out there, again, full speed reps."

This regular season is the second time you've played all 16 games, what did that kind of mean to you to be able to do that?

"I think after obviously my (injury) past, it is a big thing for any player to do be able to do that. And I am appreciative, I'm thankful to God for allowing me to do what I love to do. And anytime you go out and play football and play a kids game and get paid for it, I think that there is a lot to be appreciative for. And there is just a lot of fun.

How do you feel after taking almost every defensive snap yesterday after not having taken as many for a few weeks prior to last week when Kwon Alexander got injured?

"It was good. It was fine. I think that I felt like I never left and it was a good time and I'm just glad to be back out there."

Where do you think this team is right now heading into the playoffs?

"I think we're ascending. I think that, we've dealt with some adversity, obviously and I think we were able to perform well, at a high level and on all phases, defense, special teams and all offense, and we're clicking at the right time. And we know, we're an experienced group, and we know what we have to do to accomplish our end goal.