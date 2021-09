The LSED and ASM Global issued the following statement about the recent fire at the Caesars Superdome on September 21, 2021:

This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior of the Caesars Superdome in the gutter tub of the roof. NOFD and venue first responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire. Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed.