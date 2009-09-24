Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Special Opportunity for Saints vs Jets Game

Sep 24, 2009 at 11:21 AM
special-opportunity-for-saints-vs-jets-game-06dc6.jpg 
    <span style="">The New Orleans Saints are pleased to announce that a limited number of Auxiliary Press Box tickets are available for the next home game on Oct. 4th against the [New York Jets](http://www.newyorkjets.com/)! The Auxiliary Press Box is a private area for up 74 people and is located on the 300 Suite Level. The seating area is located next to the national media's press box where CBS will be broadcasting the action and some of your favorite local and national Saints columnists will be documenting the game. This rare, one-time offer can be purchased at a cost of just $165 per ticket!

Don't miss out on this chance to catch the Black and Gold in action! To purchase tickets, click here, or call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. We hope to see you at the Dome, and GO SAINTS!

