Saintsations will hold tryouts for 2014 team April 27

The New Orleans Saints are proud to announce auditions for the 2014-15 New Orleans Saints Cheerleading Team, the Saintsations, will be held on Sunday, April 27. The Saintsations are comprised of two separate teams. According to team director Lesslee Fitzmorris, "Each team plays a vital role in our mission to provide the "best" cheerleading team that represents not only the Saints and but our community throughout the world. The popularity of the Saintsations, both locally and internationally, has made it necessary to expand the team to accommodate our growing fan base." Applicants may audition for one or both teams.

Appearance Performing Team:

The focus of the Saintsation Appearance Team will be community outreach, game day appearances, stadium performances and media relations.

Applicants should be able to possess public speaking skills and dance technique. Benefits of membership on this team include extensive community relations and marketing experience, media training and a shorter rehearsal schedule.

Field Performing Team:

The focus will be community appearances and on field performances. Applicants should be able to posses extensive dance technique. Benefits of membership on this team include extensive dance training, community relations and a regimented rehearsal schedule.

Both teams will make community appearances on behalf of the New Orleans Saints. Both teams will be featured in the Saintsations "Making of the Calendar" Televised Show, featured in the team swimsuit calendar, team poster and internet. The following Audition Packet information outlines the qualifications.

General audition information

Audition Workshop #1 (Optional)

WHEN: Sunday, March 23, (2-4 p.m.)

WHERE: Tari's School of Dance

9166 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge

AND/OR

Audition Workshop #2 (Optional)

WHEN: Thursday, April 10 (7:30-9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Franco's Athletic Club

100 Bon Temps Roule, off of Hwy 22,

Mandeville

Preliminary Auditions (Performing Audition)

WHEN: Sunday, April 27, 9 a.m.-til

WHERE: Saints Practice Facility

5800 Airline Drive, Metairie

Semifinal auditions (interview) 6:30 p.m.

WHEN: Monday, April 28, 2014 6:30-10 p.m.

WHERE: Franco's Athletic Club, Mandeville

Final Audition, 6:30-9:45 p.m.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 29, 6:30-10 p.m.

WHERE: Royal Sonesta Hotel, 300 Bourbon St.

New Orleans

REQUIREMENTS:

• Candidates must be at 18 years of age on or by the date of preliminary auditions.

• Proof of age is required (please bring certified copy of birth certificate OR a driver's license).

• Membership on the Saintsations team is for one year. No preference is given to returning members. All returning Saintsations must re-audition annually.

• Please complete the Application Form, the Medical Release Form, and the Consent Form

and bring with you to auditions or at the audition workshop.

• Those selected for the squad will be required to attend three mandatory weekend clinics

on Sunday, May 4, June 22 and July 27. As well as rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays

in the last two weeks of May. Rehearsals beginning in August on Tuesday and Thursdays.

• There will be a mandatory first meeting on Thursday, May 1 and Sunday, May 4 and the

calendar shoot and retreat scheduled sometime between May 27-June 1 (TBD).

• NFL cheerleaders do not attend away games, but are expected to perform at all home

games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as well as any additional home pre-season or playoff

games. Should the Saints play in the Super Bowl, the squad may make the trip. Travel out of

New Orleans and appearances for corporate and charitable organizations are cast based

on individual availability. All members of the Saintsations Team will need to provide their own

transportation to all rehearsals and performances.

There are five steps to o the audition process for membership on the Saintsations Team.

STEP 1-Registration

Applicants must first complete the audition registration packet which consists of the following forms: Registration, waiver and consent forms. You may register online or download the packet at www.neworleanssaints.com or www.saintsations.net. If you download the packet, please email the completed version to saintsations2@gmail.com or mail it to PO BOX 1062 Mandeville, LA 70448. We suggest pre-registering.

Be sure to check off if you are auditioning for the Appearance Team, Field Team or both. If you audition for both, then the judges will determine which team you will be best suited for membership.

STEP 2-Audition Workshops

Sunday, March 23 (2-4 p.m.) AND/OR Thursday, April 10 (7:30-9:30 p.m.) There are two audition workshops scheduled. The same material will be taught at both locations. You may choose the date or location that is most convenient, you may go to both, or you may elect to skip the workshop entirely. The purpose of the optional workshop is to better prepare each participant for the audition process. Please note that attendance at this workshop is included in your registration process. Attendance at this workshop is optional and is not required. Participation in this workshop will have no effect on your selection to the team. However, a great deal of information will be shared as well as an improved understanding of what it takes to make the squad and what to look forward to if you do. You must be 18 years of age by the date of the workshop to attend. Please wear comfortable dance clothes with sneakers/dance shoes because you will also be learning a routine similar to that of the tryout routine.

STEP 3-Preliminaries

Sunday, April 27 9 a.m.-till

Saints Practice Facility, 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie.

There are three parts to preliminaries. First, applicants will be required to complete the registration process, which includes registration paperwork, photograph, introduction, and personal information (height, weight, and measurements). There is a $75 audition fee. This includes participation in one or both workshops. You may register online or in person at either workshop or on the first day of auditions, Sunday, April 27. Second, applicants will be evaluated on dance technique including kicks, leaps, and turns. There will be 30 seconds of free dance as well.

Third, a brief dance routine will be taught and performed in small groups before the judges. Applicants should come prepared to introduce themselves to the judges. Judges may require additional dance requirements. Eliminations will be made at the end of each session. Others will advance to the semifinals.

PRELIMINARY ATTIRE:

Performers must wear a black solid two- piece ensemble (trunks or shorts only, no skirts or pants), flesh colored tights and dance shoes (jazz, character, ballet, etc.) Carmel's Dance Wear in Metairie is the official dance wear store of the Saintsations and is familiar with proper audition attire.

Only participants and audition staff will be allowed in the facility during the preliminary audition process.

STEP 4-Semifinal Auditions

Monday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., Franco's Athletic Club, Mandeville.

The semifinal auditions will be the interview portion of the audition process. Professional interviews will be conducted with each participant in 15-minutes intervals. Business leaders from throughout the greater New Orleans region will conduct the interviews. Following the interviews, a test covering the NFL will be administered to each participant. Eliminations will be made after the semifinals.

SEMIFINAL ATTIRE: Professional/Business