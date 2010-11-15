Saints, Winn-Dixie & Second Harvest team up for 4th Annual Food Drive

The New Orleans Saints have kicked off their annual food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.
You can help by donating non-perishable food items and placing them in the collection barrels set up outside the Superdome at the Nov. 21st home game. Second Harvest food bank volunteers will also be onsite at Sunday's game accepting monetary donations prior to kickoff.
Additionally, until Nov. 21st, collection bins will be placed in local Winn-Dixie stores for fans and shoppers at Winn-Dixie to donate non-perishable food items. The New Orleans Saints and Second Harvest Food Bank appreciate your support!