Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Three Saints players listed as OUT for Thursday vs. Dallas

Dec 01, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable
RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP LP LP Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP DNP DNP Questionable
RB Mark Ingram Knee FP FP FP
QB Taysom Hill Foot FP FP FP
CB Paulson Adebo Concussion FP FP FP
LB Andrew Dowell Concussion FP FP FP

DALLAS COWBOYS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
WR Cedrick Wilson Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Tarell Basham Chest LP FP FP
RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee FP FP FP
WR CeeDee Lamb Concussion FP FP FP
WR Malik Turner Illness DNP Questionable
WR Amari Cooper Covid Activation LP Questionable

