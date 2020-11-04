Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seven New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Nov 04, 2020 at 03:41 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Justin Hardee Groin DNP
DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP
QB Drew Brees Right Shoulder LP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP
WR Marquez Callaway Ankle LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP
G Nick Easton Concussion FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DL William Gholston Res./Covid-19 DNP
CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP
G Ali Marpet Concussion DNP
WR Chris Godwin Finger LP
WR Scotty Miller Hip/Groin LP
LB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee LP
S Mike Edwards Groin LP
S Antoine Winfield Shoulder FP

