Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seven Saints listed on Wednesday's report

Dec 23, 2020 at 03:13 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday
WR Tre'Quan Smith Ankle DNP DNP
G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP LP
G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP
S Marcus Williams Ankle DNP DNP
DE Carl Granderson Neck LP LP
DT Malcom Brown Calf LP LP
DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP LP

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday
LB Eric Kendricks Calf DNP DNP
TE Kyle Rudolph Foot DNP DNP
LB Troy Dye Concussion/Hamstring DNP DNP
DE Jayln Holmes Groin DNP DNP
DT Armon Watts Ankle DNP LP
LB Todd Davis Ribs DNP DNP
RB Alexander Mattison Concussion DNP DNP
DE Hercules Mata'afa Lower Back LP LP
DT Jaleel Johnson Knee LP LP
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Ankle LP LP
CB Cameron Dantzler Foot LP LP

