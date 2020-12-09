Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles

Nine New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Dec 09, 2020 at 03:40 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP
CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP
DT Shy Tuttle Wrist LP
WR Deonte Harris Neck LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP
CB Janoris Jenkins Knee LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP
DE Marcus Davenport Concussion FP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DT Fletcher Cox Neck DNP
LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP
S Rudy Ford Hamstring DNP
CB Michael Jacquet Hamstring DNP
WR Alshon Jeffrey Calf LP
T Jason Peters Toe LP
CB Darius Slay Knee LP

Advertising