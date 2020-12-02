Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Knee
|DNP
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|LP
|RB
|Todd Gurley
|Knee
|LP
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|Right Quadricep
|LP
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Foot/Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Keith Smith
|Knee
|FP
|DE
|Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|LP
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Kendall Sheffield
|Illness
|DNP
|G
|James Carpenter
|Groin
|DNP