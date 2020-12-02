Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Seven New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Dec 02, 2020 at 03:23 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
WR Marquez Callaway Knee DNP
CB Janoris Jenkins Knee DNP
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring DNP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP
G Andrus Peat Concussion FP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP
RB Todd Gurley Knee LP
K Younghoe Koo Right Quadricep LP
WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle LP
RB Keith Smith Knee FP
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring LP
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle LP
CB Kendall Sheffield Illness DNP
G James Carpenter Groin DNP

