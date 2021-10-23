Saints transcripts: Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael media availability | Friday, Oct. 22

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

Local Media Conference Call

Friday, October 22, 2021

What makes the Saints so good when battling adversity?

"I think it's the organization. So, number one is having talented players to have success. Our personnel guys have done a great job of collecting talented players. This league's a league of attrition and what I mean by that is that injuries are going to happen in this league. You are going to have to be able to have backup players that can go in and play significant snaps over the season. Getting the right players in the building's been critical and I think our personnel guys have done a great job with that. I think Sean (Payton) does a great job of creating the mindset of the team and understanding we have a job to do. Our job is to go out and win football games regardless of what the circumstance may be. I think it's a credit to our assistant coaches who do a great job of developing these players on a daily basis. I saw where coach talked about this earlier in the week; we are constantly working to develop the players on our roster. If you are in the building and at practice with us, we're developing you to get ready to play in a game. The practice squad players are with us every day working with us to get better because you never know when your number is going to be called. With our culture, it starts at the top and through the assistant coaches, players and everybody. I think we all buy in to that. Honestly, that's life. In everything you do, if you're going to be successful, you're going to have to overcome obstacles. You can't allow things to get in your way to keep you from accomplishing what you set out to accomplish. There's a million excuses of why people in life can't have success. There's a million exit doors for people to take the easy way out. The successful people are the ones that recognize the challenges and figure out solutions instead of an excuse of why they could not get it done."

Is Seattle different schematically without Russell Wilson?

"I don't think so. They're very similar schematically in terms of the things they do. Obviously, when you lose a player of Russell Wilson's caliber that's a tough blow to overcome. Schematically against Pittsburgh I didn't see this vast change of philosophy in terms of what they want to do. Certainly, it was good to see how they operated with Geno Smith at quarterback and get a feel of that from an entire game plan standpoint. I think the core philosophy of what they want to do hasn't changed. There's a lot of the skillset, and I think that's what they thought about when acquiring Geno, he has a similar skillset to what Russell Wilson does."

How do you handle working ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ back in the lineup with Pete Werner playing so well?

"Here's what we'll do. We'll let Kwon come back and start practicing and see where he's at, but at the same time we need to continue to develop ﻿Pete Werner﻿ . If and when Kwon is able to fully return playing, we'll cross that bridge. I think we need to continue to find snaps for everyone and develop all of these guys."

What do you want to be better at when it comes to pass rush and sack numbers?

"Well, certainly there's areas we need to continue to work to improve on. I don't know if I'll go into specifics on those things. I will say that the pass defense is a great example of team defense. I do think in terms of the running game, the fact that our corners are willing to tackle helps us in the running game. I do believe you can be a stout run defense if you play it properly with your front 7, whereas with pass defense, you can have the greatest coverage in the world, but if you can't rush the quarterback, it won't be successful. Vice versa, if you have the greatest rush in the world but no coverage, that won't work either. Look, really, sack numbers aren't what's critical for us. You have to be able to affect the quarterback and you have to be able to win situations in the game i.e., third down i.e., redzone, those are areas to this point we've done a pretty good job with. We're certainly looking for more ways to affect the quarterback."

Do you consider the pressure areas a concern area or no?

"Well, I think it's an area we need to try to work to get better at. It's certainly not to the standard it has been around here. How we figure out ways to affect the quarterback more is something we're constantly looking at but, do not lose sight of the main focus, which is that the best defenses are defined by points allowed. You can take all other stats you want to take and really, at the end of the day, pardon my French, you can stick them all the way up where the sun don't shine. That's really where to focus needs to be. There are other things that goes into winning and we pay attention to those things, but if you continue to play good situational defense and not give up the big play, you're going to win a lot of games. We'll have a good opportunity to win a lot of games."