Saints transcripts: Dennis Allen Conference Call | Thursday, Nov. 4  

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

Conference Call With New Orleans Media

Thursday, November 4, 2021

What stands out to you about Kyle Pitts?

"Well, I think he's a real good athlete. He has got size and length. He is a tough matchup problem. I think he is a good player, he is athletic, and they use him in a lot of different ways. They use him as a tight end, as a receiver. He's a tough matchup that has the ability to do a lot of different things."

Are guys with bodies and traits like Kyle Pitts becoming more commonplace in the NFL?"Yeah, probably. I don't know, everyone is kind of unique. Certainly, I feel like the tight end and running back positions sometimes get overlooked, but I think a lot of times can provide some of the toughest matchup issues. There's some things you can do a lot of times to help a corner or a nickel to double and do some of those things. It becomes a little more challenging to do those things against a tight end or even a running back coming out of the backfield."

Have you thought about a guy like ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ covering Kyle Pitts?

"I'd say that, obviously what you're looking at is what gives us the best opportunity to win that matchup. Certainly, you saw that was Carolina's plan last week. I don't know how much they were playing different coverages with Stephon Gilmore on the field. He looked like he had his certain packages where he was going to go there and predominately matchup against Pitts. You've seen it throughout the years. I forget what year it was, but I remember New England putting Aqib Talib on Jimmy Graham and he did a real good job on him. It's not really as much about putting a corner on the player, it's putting a matchup you feel like gives you a chance to win. Certainly, you want to avoid putting a smaller corner on that player. You want to put a guy with some size, strength, physicality and certainly that's matchup you could potentially use."

How would you describe your ability to disguise coverages to confuse quarterbacks?

"Look, certainly, you don't want to just line up and tell the quarterback exactly what you're playing on every single snap. The ability to change looks and do different things creates a little indecision in the quarterback's mind. Also, when there's any indecision in the quarterback's mind, that helps your pass rush. The pass rush and the pass coverage have to work together, so that creates a good pass defense. Certainly, the ability to give the quarterback a few different looks can affect the quarterback at times."

How important is it for you to have really intelligent players at safety?

"Smart football players generally make good decisions out there on the football field. Generally, when you have smart football players, there's little details that can be the difference between winning and losing. It might be something simple as how to play a certain leverage on a certain coverage. Smart football players aren't always the guys that are Harvard educated. Smart football guys are guys that can make quick decisions. I think we have guys that are able to do that. We kind of give them some parameters and they're able to use their instincts and make fast decisions on the field. When you have guys like that, you're able to play a lot of different things and change up a lot."

How did you feel ﻿David Onyemata﻿ played in his first game back from suspension?

"I thought he was solid. I don't think he was dominant in his first game back. I thought he was solid, and that's to be expected. We certainly didn't expect him to play at the level I think he's capable of playing at, but I thought he came in and did well. The more practices and game reps he gets, I think the better he's going to be."

What's behind the rise of turnovers, particularly interceptions, this season? Is that primarily due to coaching?

"Well, I think it all goes into number one: to do those things, you have to have talented players, which we have. Then, it's just our ability throughout the week of preparation of getting prepared for the types of things we can anticipate so our guys have a chance to play fast. Look, we've created a lot of takeaways in passing situations. That's a credit to the players being able to go out there and execute the plan. It's a credit to our rush and coverage working together. It's a credit to our assistant coaches being able to prepare the guys each and every week. Ultimately, it's our guys going out there and performing. They've done a good job of that."