Saints transcripts: Defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator conference call| Thursday, Oct. 28

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen
Conference Call
Thursday, October 28, 2021
What's does it do to have David Onyemata back in the lineup?
"Well, Onyemata is a really good player. He gives us an inside presence in the run and pass game. Certainly, he'll be a welcomed addition to the group. He hasn't played football in seven weeks and really a little longer than that since we didn't get to play the last preseason game (Arizona, Ida). It's been a while since he's been out there so he'll be a guy we have to get in the flow a little bit and see what we can get out of him."
Do you treat a suspension like that similar to an injury to get his body back in football shape?
"Certainly, we'll have to evaluate what he's able to do and where he's at. Part of that is going through the week of practice and we'll see where we're at on gameday."
Is Marshon Lattimore competitiveness one of his strongest traits, even on top of his natural ability?
"There's no question he's highly competitive. He's got a lot of pride. When he gets in these big-time matchups, he rises to the challenge. We have to all understand there's a greater goal and purpose, and we never want to do anything to hurt our team. That's an area we have to be better at, but I love his fight and competitiveness."
Is there a line you can cross with extracurricular activities on the field (Lattimore v. Metcalf)?
"We've got a lot more on the line. I can't speak for those guys, but we are playing for a lot more. We have to avoid getting into those (extracurricular) contests because they don't help our team. Our entire focus is on winning."
Are you seeing Marshon Lattimore's consistency a little more this year than in years past?
"Yeah. Look, I think he's played at an exceptionally high level, but I think he's already played at that high level a lot for us. I like what he's doing. I like his mindset, I like his competitiveness and I'm glad we have him."
Why is Demario Davis so good? Was his play Monday the best you have seen him play?
"Certainly, Monday he played extremely well. One of the things that makes him so good is a comment I heard him make after the game, saying he is his "own toughest critic". I think that's what all the great ones have. They're never satisfied with where they're at, they're always working to improve and become even greater players. That's how anyone becomes great at anything they do in life. We've covered this subject plenty of times of him being so great, and really him as long with any other great player I've come across, they're great because of their love of the game, their heart, and how hard they're willing to work to get better."
Is there any time other than injury or exhaustion that he'd come off the field?
"Only if he needed to come get a drink of water or something. I can't envision a scenario where he's not out on the field."
What do you think the impact Marcus Davenport has had on the defensive line?
"Well look, I've said this before, he affects the game. He's very disruptive. So, even though all of his production isn't on the stat sheet, I think that's probably why he gets a bad rap. When you look at hidden production and how much he affects the game, there's a lot there. Certainly, I think they felt his presence the other night."
How would you define hidden production?
"Well, I might create some penetration, which causes the running back to bounce out and someone else runs it down for a tackle for loss. I might be in the backfield and move the quarterback off the spot. I might not sack him, but someone else may benefit from that. I might draw two blockers and free someone else for a 1-on-1. There's a lot of things that go into hidden production that isn't always seen by the naked eye."
What are some unique ways Tampa Bay stretches out a defense?
"They've got a ton of weapons. They've got weapons at tight end, with (Rob) Gronkowski likely playing this week, they've got a hall of fame quarterback, a hall of fame tight-end, really, really good wide receivers. I'm not sure if Antonio Brown is playing or not but he's a hall of fame wide receiver. Mike Evans is one of the top receivers in the league. Chris Godwin has always been a tough matchup for us. Up front, they're playing extremely well. I feel like Tristan Wirfs is one of the top right tackles in our league and I think Leonard Fournette is running the ball really well. There's not really a weakness on their football team and you've seen them playing at a high level and executing their jobs."
New Orleans Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi
Conference Call
Thursday, October 28, 2021
What do you look for when you're trying to find a new kicker?
"This is obviously a really weird circumstance. As it relates to Brian (Johnson), we weren't allowed to work him out, we had to poach him from Chicago's practice squad. We had an evaluation on him coming out of college. Secondly, knowing Wil Lutz wasn't going to be able to start the season off, we obviously looked at his reps in the preseason in Chicago as a kickoff and field goal guy. Obviously, we knew the player's background from college in scouting him, watching his game reps and all of that and his film from Chicago as well. He was on our short list coming out of training camp of guys and when Chicago put him on the practice squad, we poached him. That was really the foundation of our evaluation, those two things."
What did you think of his performance in Seattle on Monday night?
"Well you made the point, it's difficult to bring in a kicker on such short notice. He had the fortune of coming in during the bye week and had one extra day. Him and I had a good workout together before everyone left for the bye. We came back and had a bonus practice to have more time with Zach (Wood) and Blake (Gillikin). To be honest, I think that's very important. That experience the first time out is a little rusty with timing and how you do things. So, he had a really good week of practice. I was very proud of how he handled the game. I'm sure he looked at the weather report during the week and that's not what he wanted to see for his first NFL game. Under the circumstances, he performed very well. He's got a really good demeanor. Obviously, he kicked at Virginia Tech, played in the ACC, and went to high school in Washington D.C., so he's kicked in some weather before. It wasn't like he'd never kicked in weather before, and I thought he handled Monday very well. He's very mature."
How disheartening was it to learn that Wil Lutz was out for the season?
"Obviously, Wil's an outstanding player. He's had a great career to this point and it was a great disappointment, but at the same time everyone around the league is dealing with it. You have to have the next man up mentality. We've had to have a couple of next men up at the kicker spot, but it was certainly disappointing losing Wil. Nobody is going to feel bad for us though, and just like everyone else, we're dealing with injuries. It is Brian's job now, so let's go."
What setback did Wil suffer in his recovery?
"I'm not going to comment on that. I will let Sean (Payton) handle that question about the specifics."
Have you ever had to go through five kickers through the first eight weeks of the season in football?
"Yeah, I had one year in Miami where we went through a similar circumstance. We had a carousel of guys come through. This is my 29th season coaching, and I've only had one guy getting injured in pregame. This year, we have had two, which is abnormal. That has been an eye-opening thing for me so far, but I've had multiple kickers in training camp, but maybe not this much during the season. In Miami, we've had guys maybe out for a week or two, but I haven't experienced something like this. This has certainly been an abnormal situation."
Is this just bad luck?
"Yes, I would agree with that. We've had some bad fortune at the kicker position. We've had some "when it rains, it pours" at the kicker spot."
How impressive was it to see Brian Johnson handle the wet conditions Monday night in Seattle?
"Yeah, I was very proud of him. I thought he handled it very well. He went into the game not knowing how many games he'll be kicking for the Saints. It was his first regular season NFL snaps in that environment, on the road, in those conditions, which I am sure wasn't his ideal scenario to kick in his first NFL game. I thought he handled it really, really well. I never felt at any moment during the week or during the game that the moment was too big for him. Kudos to him, being a young guy stepping in like that. That was really, really promising."