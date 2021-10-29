Saints transcripts: Defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator conference call| Thursday, Oct. 28

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

Conference Call

Thursday, October 28, 2021

What's does it do to have ﻿David Onyemata﻿ back in the lineup?

"Well, Onyemata is a really good player. He gives us an inside presence in the run and pass game. Certainly, he'll be a welcomed addition to the group. He hasn't played football in seven weeks and really a little longer than that since we didn't get to play the last preseason game (Arizona, Ida). It's been a while since he's been out there so he'll be a guy we have to get in the flow a little bit and see what we can get out of him."

Do you treat a suspension like that similar to an injury to get his body back in football shape?

"Certainly, we'll have to evaluate what he's able to do and where he's at. Part of that is going through the week of practice and we'll see where we're at on gameday."

Is ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ competitiveness one of his strongest traits, even on top of his natural ability?

"There's no question he's highly competitive. He's got a lot of pride. When he gets in these big-time matchups, he rises to the challenge. We have to all understand there's a greater goal and purpose, and we never want to do anything to hurt our team. That's an area we have to be better at, but I love his fight and competitiveness."

Is there a line you can cross with extracurricular activities on the field (Lattimore v. Metcalf)?

"We've got a lot more on the line. I can't speak for those guys, but we are playing for a lot more. We have to avoid getting into those (extracurricular) contests because they don't help our team. Our entire focus is on winning."

Are you seeing Marshon Lattimore's consistency a little more this year than in years past?

"Yeah. Look, I think he's played at an exceptionally high level, but I think he's already played at that high level a lot for us. I like what he's doing. I like his mindset, I like his competitiveness and I'm glad we have him."

Why is ﻿Demario Davis﻿ so good? Was his play Monday the best you have seen him play?

"Certainly, Monday he played extremely well. One of the things that makes him so good is a comment I heard him make after the game, saying he is his "own toughest critic". I think that's what all the great ones have. They're never satisfied with where they're at, they're always working to improve and become even greater players. That's how anyone becomes great at anything they do in life. We've covered this subject plenty of times of him being so great, and really him as long with any other great player I've come across, they're great because of their love of the game, their heart, and how hard they're willing to work to get better."

Is there any time other than injury or exhaustion that he'd come off the field?

"Only if he needed to come get a drink of water or something. I can't envision a scenario where he's not out on the field."

What do you think the impact ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ has had on the defensive line?

"Well look, I've said this before, he affects the game. He's very disruptive. So, even though all of his production isn't on the stat sheet, I think that's probably why he gets a bad rap. When you look at hidden production and how much he affects the game, there's a lot there. Certainly, I think they felt his presence the other night."

How would you define hidden production?

"Well, I might create some penetration, which causes the running back to bounce out and someone else runs it down for a tackle for loss. I might be in the backfield and move the quarterback off the spot. I might not sack him, but someone else may benefit from that. I might draw two blockers and free someone else for a 1-on-1. There's a lot of things that go into hidden production that isn't always seen by the naked eye."

What are some unique ways Tampa Bay stretches out a defense?