Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcripts of Coach Sean Payton, safety Malcolm Jenkins from Friday, July 30

New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins﻿*

Friday, July 30, 2021

On all the teams you've played on, while nobody's won as many games as the Saints the last four seasons, there's been a lot of turnover? Talk about some other teams you've been on where there's been a lot of competition like there could be here?

"I think every team, every year you're going to have a significant amount of turnover. You're fortunate if you don't. So I don't think the situation we are in is unique at all. I think when you look, especially on the defensive side, some of the guys we're missing, the guys who step into those roles are veterans, who have played a lot of ball in the league and who we have faith in. But to your point, there's still a great opportunity for younger guys to compete and get people on the field. That competition breeds excellence. The biggest thing right now is how do we encourage and light a flame under that competition to not only have the veterans step up and play quality ball, but have the young guys push and see how we put the best 11 on the field. For me, I see it as a great opportunity for us to really elevate the foundation we have already established with the veterans."

Do you see the hunger on the field with some of these younger players?

"It's still very early. We haven't put on pads yet. What we're really doing now is getting our feet wet and stretching our legs a little bit, but as we go throughout training camp that competition is going to go up, the expectation level is going to go up and I think it starts from the veterans and the captains on the team being able to set the tone of what competition looks like, not only from each veteran that steps on the field, but from every rookie and every young guy. That's what we're building right now. It's a race every day to raise that bar higher and higher."

What is it like going to a new secondary coach in Kris Richard?

"This might be my sixth or seventh DB coach in my career. It's not new to me. One of the things I was excited about after we lost AG (Aaron Glenn) was to get around Kris, because I spent some time with him at a Pro Bowl a few years back when he was with Dallas and I know he's somebody who knows football, very energetic, knows how to lead men and that's one of the things we had with AG. With a DB room like we have with a lot of personality, youth and energy, you need somebody who's not only going to be able to coach X's and O's, but is going to be able to lead. I think we have that and it's exciting to see someone who is going to push everyone the same way, from me the 13-year veteran all the way down to the rookie, so we have high expectations in our room to perform and I think it's good to have Kris Richard to elevate the expectation higher than what we have there."

With all of the different teammates you have had over the years, how would you describe C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

"He's somebody that you love to have on your team. You hate him as an opponent, but he's somebody who has energy every single day. He forces you to compete, because he's going to test your pride every moment of the day. You want that, when you talk about trying to create an environment of competitiveness, an environment that allows you to be mentally tough. He's one of those guys that's going to train your discipline, how you respond to adversity and it makes him better. Everybody now gives him their best because they want to shut him up (Laughter). It's one of those things. I love it. It keeps me young. I challenge him every day. We have our own little competitions within a game. He's one of those guys that's going to make people better by his own personality."

What's it like being the second-oldest guy on the team and with younger guys coming in, how do you respond to that youth?

"Me and P-Rob (Patrick Robinson) were talking about it today. Our rookie and second year we were looking at guys like Pierson Prioleau and Will Smith, guys that we saw as old heads. Now we're old heads. You do look at these rookies and see their heads spinning a little bit. It's all part of the process. They'll get their footing and get to compete when they get some opportunities. The biggest thing is just being an open book to those young guys when they have questions, always giving them some answers to things I'm seeing. It's all part of it."

How do you look back when you were a rookie and maybe your head was spinning?

"I think the biggest thing I wish I had was to just be yourself, understand what you've been, who you are and how you've gotten to this place. Don't try to be somebody else. Don't shrink yourself to try to fit in with veterans. Do what got you here, while understanding you have a lot to learn and improve on, but when you step in the grass, it's the same game you played since Pop Warner."

Of all the quarterbacks you have played with like Drew Brees, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston, what are some of the differences in technical aspects?

"I'm not giving away any tips on my own quarterbacks, but somebody like Drew, I learned a lot about safety, by playing against him. Asking him what are some of the things you are looking at. I remember disguising coverages and thinking I had a good disguise and he makes the throw immediately and I'm like what did you see there and he says it had nothing to do with you, I was reading the linebacker and so you get to see how the entire defense as a puzzle gets the information, how you need to be in synch with the entire defense, not just two safeties or a nickel to do coverage. But each quarterback is difference. You have some that will scramble so you have to account for that. You have some that can look off and manipulate coverage. You have some that can get rid of the ball real quick that are real cerebral. The good thing here is we played against a number of those in our own building and that prepares us as we go through the season to see different quarterbacks."

What you say is challenge going into camp not having one of your starting cornerback last year and then not having the other based on NFL decisions. In your experience is that something that is not as hard to overcome as it appears?