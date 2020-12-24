Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Kyle Rudolph
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Troy Dye
|Concussion/Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Jayln Holmes
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|Armon Watts
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Todd Davis
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Hercules Mata'afa
|Lower Back
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DT
|Jaleel Johnson
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Cameron Dantzler
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|Quadriceps
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable