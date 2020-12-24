Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Three out, three questionable vs. Minnesota on Friday

Dec 24, 2020 at 03:05 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
WR Tre'Quan Smith Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP LP DNP Questionable
G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
S Marcus Williams Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Carl Granderson Neck LP LP FP
DT Malcom Brown Calf LP LP LP Questionable
DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP LP DNP Questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
LB Eric Kendricks Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
TE Kyle Rudolph Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Troy Dye Concussion/Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Jayln Holmes Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
DT Armon Watts Ankle DNP LP LP Questionable
LB Todd Davis Ribs DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
RB Alexander Mattison Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Hercules Mata'afa Lower Back LP LP FP
DT Jaleel Johnson Knee LP LP FP
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Ankle LP LP FP
CB Cameron Dantzler Foot LP LP FP
FB C.J. Ham Quadriceps DNP DNP LP Questionable

