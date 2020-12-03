Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Presented by

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report

Dec 03, 2020 at 03:10 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2020-AA-2560-090920

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
WR Marquez Callaway Knee DNP DNP
CB Janoris Jenkins Knee DNP DNP
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP DNP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring DNP DNP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP
G Andrus Peat Concussion FP FP
DE Marcus Davenport Concussion DNP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP DNP
RB Todd Gurley Knee LP DNP
K Younghoe Koo Right Quadricep LP FP
WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle LP LP
RB Keith Smith Knee FP FP
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring LP LP
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle LP DNP
CB Kendall Sheffield Illness DNP DNP
G James Carpenter Groin DNP DNP
C Alex Mack NIR DNP

Related Content

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Seven New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Eight New Orleans players listed in Friday's report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Seven New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Drew Brees placed on injured reserve
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

One New Orleans player questionable vs. San Francisco
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Five New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Four New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six New Orleans players listed in Friday's report

Advertising