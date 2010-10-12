Saints Sign Giordano, Jones; Release Carney, Wynn

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that the club has signed free agent safety Matt Giordanoand running back Julius Jonesand released kicker John Carneyand waived running back DeShawn Wynn. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Giordano is a sixth-year NFL veteran who initially entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2005, playing for the Colts for four seasons. The 5-11, 207-pound safety out of the University of California has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2009) and Atlanta Falcons (2010) and has played in 60 career games, making six starts, tallying 79 tackles, three interceptions, four pass defenses and added 38 tackles on special teams. The Fresno, Calif. native also has extensive postseason experience, having played in seven career playoff games with one tackle and a pass defense along with eight stops on special teams. He earned a Super Bowl ring in the Colts' victory in Super Bowl XLI.

Jonesis a 5-10, 208-pound running back who is in his seventh NFL season, having previously played for the Dallas Cowboys (2004-07) and Seattle Seahawks (2008-10). The former Notre Dame standout was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2004 and has played in 85 career regular-season games, starting 75 of them, and rushed for 4,875 yards on 1,232 carries (4.0 avg.) with 22 touchdowns and caught 133 passes for 970 yards and two additional scores. A native of Big Stone Gap, Va., Jones, 29, has also played in two postseason games, rushing for 120 yards on 25 carries and catching two passes. He has compiled 11 career 100-yard rushing games.

Carney, a 22-season NFL veteran, signed with Saints in September for his third stint with team and played in two games, converting five of six field goals and each of his three extra point tries. The 46-year old is the second-leading scorer in franchise history with 768 career points and also ranks second with 168 field goals in eight seasons (2001-06, 2009-10) with the Saints.

Wynnis a fourth-year pro who has played on special teams in four games with the Saints this season, making two tackles. The former University of Florida running back was signed during training camp and spent a week on the team's practice squad in September.