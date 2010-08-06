Saints Ready For Black And Gold Scrimmage

Friday, August 6, 2010

4:20 P.M. - Practice 13

The Saints held their 13th training camp practice and final one prior to the team's

Black and Gold Scrimmage on Saturday, the eight day of training camp. The session was held at the indoor facility.

BLACK & GOLD:The Saints annual Black and Gold game will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed Friday what he hopes to see out of the Black and Gold game.

"Mentally, you want to make sure guys know what to do and see if they are trying to do what you are coaching," said Payton. "There will be mistakes as always but you want to see how guys perform a little bit."

DEFENSE HAS UPPER HAND?:The defense has made a number of big plays over the past two days of practice and DB Tracy Porter,who had an interception return for a touchdown in the morning, said each side "has their day."

"Everybody has their day whether it is individually or side of the ball," said Porter. "Everybody is going to have their day. This day just happened to be our day."

DANIEL ON THE RUN:QB Chase Danielhad arguably the best run of training camp so far during 11-on-11 drills. The second-year gunslinger broke from the pocket and ran 80 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.

"I just took away and decided to run," said Daniel. "The funny thing is when I get to the 50-yardline I realized I still had 50 yards to go and I was out of breath. It was a good conditioning work out for sure."