Saints Owner Tom Benson Received NCEA's Seton Award For Dedication To Catholic Education

New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson received the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Award from the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) during the 20th annual Seton Awards ceremony on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

The Seton Award is the highest honor given by Catholic educators, presented in recognition of significant contributions to Catholic education in particular and to our nation's youth in general. The award is named in honor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (1774-1821), the first native-born American saint.

As a reflection of Benson's faith and dedication to Catholic education, the Saints organization has been involved in many ways with the Catholic community. Players have been involved in programs and school visits and have donated generously to Catholic schools.

Beyond football, Mr. Benson is a major donor to the PACE Center, a program for all-inclusive care for the elderly, operated by Catholic Charities.

A $14 million challenge gift from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation was a major boost to San Antonio Oblate School of Theology's capital campaign. The money will provide endowment support for academic programs and fund a new auditorium and classroom building.

In 2008, contributions from the Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation enabled the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio to institute an intercollegiate football program, the first for any college in San Antonio. The team began playing in 2009 in the new Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium. Tom previously endowed the Benson Chair in banking and finance in the university's school of business and administration.